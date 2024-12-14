LifeSite’s Vatican correspondent has a message for you

Michael Haynes, our Senior Vatican Correspondent, has been on the ground in Rome exposing corruption and offering a faithful voice of truth for over two years. We hope you will continue to empower LifeSite to break critical news in the Church and world.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear Friends,

Michael Haynes, our Senior Vatican Correspondent, has been on the ground in Rome for over two years – exposing corruption and offering a faithful voice of truth thanks to support from people like you.

We hope that you will continue to empower LifeSite to break critical news affecting both the Church and the world, but we are still 60% short of what we need to continue our current output.

Please Give To Our Mission!

Now we want to take you behind the scenes with our Vatican correspondent Michael Haynes!

WATCH from St. Peter’s Square as Michael delivers a special message to LifeSiteNews supporters:

Since landing in Rome, Michael Haynes’ highlights have included:

Questioning Pope Francis directly about the future of the Latin Mass and providing exclusive interviews with cardinals about their adherence to Church teaching or promotion of heterodox ideologies

Providing real-time, daily coverage of numerous events, including Pope Benedict XVI’s funeral, two Consistories, and both sessions of the Synod on Synodality

Challenging the pro-abortion comments of a Pope Francis-appointed Pontifical Academy for Life academic

Breaking original stories on the ground in Rome, such as when Pope Francis allowed the pro-LGBT Anglican primate to use an ancient Catholic basilica for liturgy

Friends, we are not backing down. We will continue to work and pray for a culture of life and the restoration of the Church.

We need you to help sustain reporters like Michael so that we can help to restore the Church.

Make A Difference Today!

Thank you for joining our fight for life, faith, family and freedom – for the benefit of all mankind.

God bless,

John-Henry Westen

Editor-in-Chief

LifeSiteNews.com

PS – If you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices or call (888) 678-6008 ext. 1.

U.S. MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADIAN MAILING ADDRESS

LifeSiteNews.com

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











