Lindsey Graham cares more about serving Israeli interests than those of America

(LifeSiteNews) — South Carolina GOP Senator Lindsey Graham is seemingly more devoted to serving the interests of Israel than those of the United States.

Since President Trump launched Operation Epic Fury, Graham has hardly been able to contain himself.

This past weekend, Graham excitedly told Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo that in the next two weeks the United States is “going to blow the hell out of these people.”

Iran will be “on its knees” and is “going to fall,” said Graham, who astonishingly has an “A+” rating from the Susan B. Anthony (SBA) National Pro-life Scorecard.

Graham also told neocon Fox anchor Sean Hannity that Spain should be ashamed of itself for not allowing the U.S. to use air bases in their country. Graham also encouraged Arab states to be more public about standing with Israel.

“I go back to South Carolina; I’m asking them to send their sons and daughters over to the Mid-East,” he said. “What I want you to do … [is] step forward and say, ‘This is my fight too. I join America. I’m publicly involved in bringing this regime down.’”

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “I’m going back to South Carolina and asking them to send their sons and daughters over to the MidEast.” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/iAK4jxL9z9 — AF Post (@AFpost) March 10, 2026

What is most disturbing about Graham’s behavior as of late is that he is essentially acting as an agent of Israel in order to ramp up the conflict which will cause more American boys and girls to die.

On Monday night, Fox host Laura Ingraham pressed Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz about a Wall Street Journal report that Graham traveled “several times” to Israel in recent weeks to meet with top ranking members of their intelligence community.

During his visit, according to the Journal, Graham was shown Israeli intelligence documents, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and was “coaching” Netanyahu on how to persuade Trump to jump in and support the strikes on Iran.

“Speaking to a foreign leader on the precipice of war and seeming to be lobbying or being an intermediary, which this [report] seems to indicate, is that the right way to go?” Ingraham asked.

Cruz responded by sidestepping the issue, telling Ingraham that Graham is simply “passionate about defending America.” To which Ingraham said, “This is something of a totally different level, is it not?”

JUST IN: Fox News’ Laura Ingraham pressures Sen Ted Cruz to tell her why Sen Lindsey Graham is “coaching” Netanyahu “on how to lobby President Trump.” Ingraham: The WSJ says Graham traveled several times to Israel in recent weeks… meeting with members of the country’s… pic.twitter.com/2EeG8DhwUV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 9, 2026

Ingraham’s concerns are well founded, as Graham is essentially showing his loyalty lies more with a foreign country instead of the one in which he serves as a member of Congress. This was made all the more apparent elsewhere in his conversation with Hannity.

“To all the anti-Semites, to all the isolationists … I’m not with you. I’m with Israel. I’ll be with Israel til our dying day. They’re the best ally we could hope for,” he exclaimed. We “should move all our stuff to Israel.”

Lindsey Graham says he will be with Israel until his “dying day.” Notably, Graham committed what many have called “treason” after he coached Israeli PM Netanyahu on how to goad the US into war with Iran. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/SWuTmgX1WA — AF Post (@AFpost) March 10, 2026

Graham’s Zionist, globalist worldview is nothing new. He and the late GOP Senator John McCain routinely interfered in the elections and domestic affairs of countries overseas for decades whilst they served in the Senate. The American Conservative drew attention to his bellicosity in a social media post that showed him claiming that “the fallen” would want the U.S. to continue fighting.

Lindsey Graham on American soldiers killed in the attacks against Iran: “I know the fallen would want us to continue.” pic.twitter.com/YH7E8bzJJz — The American Conservative (@amconmag) March 1, 2026

For a man who is unmarried and has no children of his own, Graham certainly seems to enjoy risking the lives of American parents’ boys and girls.

Graham also met with who he called his “good friend” David Barnea, director of the Mossad, earlier this year. Graham praised him as a “smart guy” in an X post.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham posted a photo from his meeting with Mossad Director David Barnea in Israel. Graham is a prominent war hawk who advocates for regime change in Iran and a military posture that includes striking Iranian oil and gas infrastructure. Follow: @europa pic.twitter.com/AZOn0gIODP — Europa.com (@europa) January 18, 2026

At what point will Americans tire of this sort of behavior? Will they take a stand and declare that America is a sovereign nation whose politicians should be loyal to the people they represent? Or will they allow it to continue to be an occupied country whose leaders split their loyalty with a small country on the other side of the world? If there is any good that has come from President Trump’s strikes on Iran, it is that this question is something more and more Americans are asking themselves.

