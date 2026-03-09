Lindsey Graham shouldn’t be lauded by pro-lifers while he supports the destruction of a foreign nation

Anyone who appears on Fox News and says America is 'going to blow the hell out of these people' is hardly a protector of the vulnerable.

(LifeSiteNews) — The U.S.-backed strikes on Iran are proving to be a mask-off moment not only for President Trump — who ran for office by telling Americans he would be a man of “peace” — but also for other lawmakers and lobby groups on the political right.

This past weekend Senator Lindsey Graham, long known for his hawkish foreign policy views, told Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo that in the next two weeks the United States is “going to blow the hell out of these people.”

Iran will be “on its knees” and is “going to fall,” the bellicose Graham asserted. Once that happens there will be peace and “prosperity.”

Lindsey Graham, a hero of neocons and Iranian monarchists, seems more unbalanced than usual as he promises the Fox viewers that the US is “going to blow the hell out of these people.” Graham has supported every disastrous war the US has started. This one might be the worst. pic.twitter.com/4gWfURUywl — Trita Parsi (@tparsi) March 8, 2026

Graham’s remarks are astonishing for several reasons. The first is because it is absurd to claim that bombing a country to smithereens is what brings peace. What actually builds up the common good and ensures tranquility is the Gospel of Jesus Christ. As Our Lord Himself said, “You can do nothing without me.”

The second thing worth pointing out about Graham’s remarks is their rank hypocrisy.

In January of this year, Graham published a press release on his website. It touted the “A+” rating he received for “defending life.”

“U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) received an ‘A+’ rating on the Susan B. Anthony (SBA) National Pro-life Scorecard. This scorecard recognizes members of Congress who have championed pro-life policies in the 119th Congress,” it reads.

READ: Marco Rubio, Mike Johnson, Tucker Carlson indicate Israel steered US into war against Iran

“As a pro-life senator,” Graham said, “I proudly stand by my record of defending the rights of the most vulnerable among us.”

While Graham’s record on legislation pertaining to abortion is certainly admirable in some respects, the notion that he is a defender of “the rights of the most vulnerable among” is quite the stretch. Anyone who appears on Fox News and says America is “going to blow the hell out of these people” is hardly a protector of the vulnerable, especially when mounting evidence suggests that it was the U.S. that bombed a girls’ school in Iran that killed 168 people, most of whom were children.

To be sure, Graham — as well as many other anti-abortion activists — will argue that the “people” the U.S. is attacking is Iran are actually terrorists and enemy combatants who want to slaughter American citizens. There is certainly some truth to that, though as some conservative commentators have noted, it isn’t Iranian mullahs promoting LGBT ideology in America or dragging the U.S. into endless foreign conflict after endless foreign conflict — as Israel has been doing for decades.

Seeing how an even wider and deadlier conflict is going to be the likely result of the U.S. attacking Iran, Graham’s claim that that “peace” and “prosperity” will result from this is laughable. Has he learned nothing from the costly venture that was the Iraq regime change operation under President Bush?

Pro-lifers have long been content to be the junior partner in the conservative movement. This needs to come to an end. Groups like Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America expose themselves as hypocrites when they give awards to warmongers like Lindsey Graham, who seems to just use them to get elected with show votes and empty promises so he can spread death and destruction overseas.

Several years ago in West Michigan, Republican Congressman Peter Meijer backed the so-called Respect for Marriage Act in 2022, which codified federal protections for same-sex “marriage.” He also co-sponsored the pro-LGBT “Fairness for All Act.” Ignoring his blatant support for these anti-life bills that promote gender ideology and attack the nuclear family, pro-life groups in the state supported his re-election bid. This has been happening all over the country and for far too long.

If conservatives who oppose abortion want to continue to use the label “pro-life” to describe their efforts, they need to get serious about protecting that term and giving it actual meaning. At the moment, they look like they are wholly complicit in a system that is geared towards promoting death and destruction overseas. How is that pro-life?

Share









