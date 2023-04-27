Live-birth abortions are on the rise in Canada as part of a disturbing trend that extends to Ireland

(LifeSiteNews) — Pat Maloney, the pro-life blogger who blogs at “Run with Life,” has another tragic update about Canada’s abortion regime.

“Last year there were 127 live-birth abortions,” she wrote. “This year there were 149. That’s an increase of 22 babies born alive after a late-term abortion. Six of these babies were greater than 29 weeks’ gestation.” Live-birth abortions are abortions where a child is born “resulting from termination of pregnancy” and then left to die. This is happening every year in Canada.

Not just in Canada, either. This week at Gript, veteran Irish pro-life activist Niamh Uí Bhriain revealed that the Irish government’s “review of the operation of the 2018 abortion law has found that babies are being born alive after abortion — and may be denied even comfort care after the procedure failed to end their lives.” Again, this means that the children born during an abortion are left to die — and the government report, authored by barrister Marie O’Shea, notes that “some paediatricians and neonatologists do not want to be involved in assisting these babies.”

This is simply the latest revelation in a growing body of evidence indicating that Ireland’s abortion regime, like abortion regimes in other Western countries, sometimes blurs the lines between abortion (killing the baby inside the womb) and infanticide (killing the baby outside the womb). There is no moral difference between abortion and infanticide, but there is allegedly a legal difference. But babies who survive abortion exist — albeit briefly — in a cruel gray area, and doctors tasked with ending their lives are frequently unsure of how to respond.

Uí Bhriain notes that Gript reported on a paper by researchers published in the British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology last year that examined the experiences of pro-abortion medical professionals and found that “the specialists carrying out abortion were frustrated by conflict with neonatologists and were ‘unclear’ as to who will look after those babies if a baby was ‘born alive following an abortion by induction of labor and without feticide.’” In other words, labor was induced before the baby could survive outside the womb so that the baby would die — and the question of care for these babies has become a point of conflict.

As Gript reported, “This would leave the doctor who performed an unsuccessful late-term abortion ‘begging people to help’ them provide palliative care if the baby survived, the study recorded.” Indeed, one doctor told the researchers that “None of us want to be in a situation where we thought, ah, sure, deliver and then the baby is alive six weeks later and there’s all the issues that go with that.” The “issues” referred to here involve having a child that has survived when it was not supposed to. The medical professionals were tasked with killing the child. If the child stubbornly remains alive — unwanted by the parents and surviving the death sentence meted out be society — that is an “issue.”

The truth about abortion regimes is that they do not only dehumanize the children who are killed in their tens of thousands. Abortion regimes deny all of us our humanity. Societies that destroy the weakest members of the human family in the womb — that leave children to die, alone and uncared for; that consider babies who survive all attempts to exterminate them to be an “issue” — these are societies that have given up a fundamental part of our humanity. We are societies that kill our own children — not just before birth, with suction aspirators and metal tools; but after birth, by our cruel, callous rejection of their need for the barest minimum of human comfort.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

