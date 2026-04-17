Liz Yore: Globalists used NSA spying, SWIFT, ‘Catholic Spring’ to force out Benedict XVI

Yore has exposed what she calls a full-scale globalist coup to oust Pope Benedict XVI and install a more compliant pontiff aligned with the UN’s Agenda 2030.

(LifeSiteNews) — Attorney and child rights advocate Liz Yore has exposed what she calls a full-scale globalist coup to oust Pope Benedict XVI and install a more compliant pontiff aligned with the UN’s Agenda 2030.

Yore revealed to me that she filed multiple Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests with the Trump administration to obtain Obama-era records detailing U.S. efforts to pressure Benedict into resigning. The crucial requests were left unanswered.

“Pope Benedict stood in the way of mass migration, the China deal, and the secularization of the Church,” Yore declared. “They had to get rid of him.”

She laid out evidence from WikiLeaks cables showing the U.S. State Department’s monitoring of Benedict. She spoke of the political impact of Benedict’s support for the denial of Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians like Nancy Pelosi, and its impact on the political world.

Yore also highlighted NSA spying on the Vatican which was covered in the Los Angeles Times and the National Catholic Register. She also noted the extremely suspicious SWIFT banking shutdown that froze Vatican ATMs, which was restored the day after Benedict’s 2013 resignation announcement.

She also detailed the infamous John Podesta emails that called for a Catholic Spring to revolutionize the Church away from Benedict’s traditional leadership, along with the longtime plotting by the St. Gallen Mafia, including disgraced Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

Yore described the entire effort as a color revolution conducted inside the Catholic Church itself — one that replaced a staunch defender of life and Catholic tradition with a pope more open to globalist policies on migration, climate change, and moral issues.

The full interview, featuring documents, timelines and explosive revelations, is now available on The John-Henry Westen Channel.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share









