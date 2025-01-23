LOOK: Private collection of 300+ relics near Chicago is a must-see for Catholics

Richard Montalbano has acquired more than 300 first-class relics, currently housed at Visitation Catholic Church in Elmhurst, Illinois, but more than half of them are being given away next month.

ELMHURST, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) — Catholics who live in the United State have less than three weeks to visit one of the most awe-inspiring collections of relics in the country.

An Illinois man named Richard Montalbano, a former business owner who is now retired, has been acquiring rare religious items for over five decades. More than half of his privately-owned, 300+ first class relics is being given away next month.

“The St. Lucy relic is my favorite,” Montalbano, a knight of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre, told me on the phone this week. “She saved my eyesight after an accident one time.”

Montalbano’s collection, colloquially referred to as the Crypt of the Saints, was previously housed at a factory he owned. But it moved to the basement of a building on the property of Visitation Catholic Church in Elmhurst a little over 10 years ago.

Some of the saints on display at the Crypt include St. Thérèse of Lisieux, St. Pius X, St. Alphonsus, and many more. Perhaps the rarest item is the “triple relic” of the cloak of St. Joseph, the veil of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and the Manger of Our Lord.

Montalbano’s collection is so vast that he had to publish a pamphlet so visitors could find where their favorite saint is located. He also wrote a book that explains the different ways each saint helps us; for instance, St. Charles Borromeo is the patron saint of digestion and stomach ailments.

Montalbano plans to disburse the relics to various religious communities and priests across the U.S. next month, though he will still maintain possession of around 100 items. The decision comes as Visitation plans to erect a new building on the property. Many of the relics will be moved to the church. Montalbano told me that the relics have miraculous powers, especially the St. Rita one, which he says saved his parents from serious illness years ago.

The Crypt is also unique in that the pews were made in the early 1800s and belonged to a church in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Its altar was built by an Italian furniture maker, and many of the statues came from Europe as well.

Montalbano has given numerous speeches and has been given many awards for his tireless work on behalf of the faith. Previously, he received the Silver Palm of Jerusalem Medal from the Order of the Holy Sepulchre. The Boys and Girls Club, the Boy Scouts, and other business-minded and Catholic organizations have also given him awards.

Visitation Church is located at 779 S York, Elmhurst, Illinois, 60126. The Crypt does not require a reservation to visit and is open to the public. But more information can be obtained by calling (630) 834-6700.

