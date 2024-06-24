Looking back on the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade two years ago today

After having been in front of the Supreme Court in past Junes as, year after year, one disappointing, toxic ruling after another had been announced, I witnessed at long last a decision pro-life, pro-family, and pro-marriage Americans could celebrate.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Two years ago today, the United States Supreme Court issued a decision that resounded across the land: “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion!”

I was thrilled to have been among the throng of pro-life hopefuls in front of the Court alongside my LifeSiteNews colleague, Jim Hale, at 10:23 AM on June 14, 2022 when those words were announced, overturning Roe v. Wade.

Jim described the scene: “With an overwhelming police presence, and the world’s media watching, the intensity level in front of the Supreme Court was cranked up to ten!”

“I’m so thankful!” declared longtime pro-life activist Randall Terry through tears of joy. “We are dancing on the grave of Roe versus Wade!”

“Justice for the sixty million who were brutally murdered begins today!” exclaimed Lauren Handy, who currently languishes in prison for her pro-life efforts.

“Our nation can now heal and go forward, with expanding protections to the unborn across the country and helping families not to be exploited and tricked by the abortion industrial complex,” she predicted. “Life won today!”

“Forty-nine years of praying in brutal heat [and] frigid cold!” rejoiced Rev. Pat Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, recounting the decades-long trek of the pro-life movement.

“I want to thank all the millions of Americans who sacrificed, who prayed, who went to Mass, who worked in pregnancy resource centers,” said Mahoney, who had been arrested 112 times for his pro-life activism. “You unsung heroes made this day possible.”

A few minutes later I had the privilege of interviewing Mississippi lawmakers Dana Criswell and Dan Eubanks, the co-authors of the pro-life law at the center of the Court’s decision in favor of Dobbs over Jackson Women’s Health.

Both men agreed, “This is the greatest day of our political career!”

Two years earlier, I had witnessed another bit of history when Donald Trump spoke at the 2020 March for Life Rally on the National Mall. He was the first U.S. President to do so. I was privileged to be there, and knew something was in the air, something I had never before sensed at any of the previous National Marches for Life in which I had participated.

After having been in front of the Court in past Junes as year after year, one disappointing, toxic ruling after another had been announced — including the convoluted decision to uphold “Obamacare” in 2012 and the irrational establishing of a national right to same-sex “marriage” in 2015 — at long last here was a decision pro-life, pro-family, and pro-marriage Americans could celebrate.

Not everybody was happy with the Court’s decision. In fact, the pro-abortion left was apoplectic. Minutes later when former President Barack Obama issued a Tweet lamenting the Court’s decision, saying “the essential freedoms of millions of Americans,” had been attacked, I was happy to set him straight: “You are on the wrong side of history, Mr. Obama.”

You are on the wrong side of history, Mr.Obama. — Doug Mainwaring (@doug_mainwaring) June 24, 2022

Justice Samuel Alito delivered the opinion of the Court, which was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. The ruling declared Roe “egregiously wrong from the start.”

“Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences,” Alito wrote. “The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”

“Roe’s constitutional analysis was far outside the bounds of any reasonable interpretation of the various constitutional provisions to which it vaguely pointed,” Alito continued. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

