John-Henry Westen

From the desk of the editor.

Blogs

Love is what makes this priest willing to call out unfaithful bishops, even the Pope

Father Gloudeman adds that the laity must stand with and support those priests who are obedient to Jesus Christ.
Thu Jun 3, 2021 - 3:18 pm EST
Featured Image
John-Henry Westen By John-Henry Westen
Follow John-Henry

June 3, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, I am pleased to bring you another interview with a courageous Catholic priest who is unafraid to speak the truth during these difficult times. Fr. Francis Gloudeman, from Ontario, California, has spoken powerfully in homilies with clarity and grace, calling out the bishops and even the Pope for abandoning the faithful.

During our conversation, I show some clips of Fr. Gloudeman’s homilies. To listen to the entire sermon click the link here. He tells me that he is speaking out about the hierarchy because their actions have caused “confusion among the people who need clarity, and they’re not getting it.”

The California priest has also preached about the refusal of many clergy to give Holy Communion on the tongue. He mentions that “it is a teaching of the Church” that the faithful cannot be denied the Body of Christ on the tongue.

Gloudeman adds that the laity must stand with and support those priests who are obedient to Jesus Christ. “We should reject those who are disobedient shepherds, those who closed their doors to the sheep, those who refuse to give the sacraments to the dying, those who refuse to give the Eucharist to those who have the right to receive it on the tongue.”

Fr. Gloudeman’s says his main motivation for calling out unfaithful bishops and even the Pope is love and compassion for souls and his flock. He also tells me that proclaiming the truth gives him joy, peace, and less fear. Lastly, he states that even though “our generation makes a virtue out of nice,” people must be ready to suffer and die for Christ, and for speaking the truth.

Click here to visit the Facebook page of San Secondo d’Asti, the church where Fr. Francis Gloudeman serves, where you can find his sermons.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as SpotifySoundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Subscribe

* indicates required

By clicking subscribe, you are agreeing to receive emails about The John-Henry Westen Show and related emails from LifeSiteNews.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

  catholic, fr francis gloudeman, francis gloudeman, john-henry westen, john-henry westen show, pope francis, the john-henry westen show

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article

John-Henry Westen

Follow John-Henry...

Follow on Facebook Follow on Twitter Personal Website

John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada.

He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference.  

He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization.  He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party.  

John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.