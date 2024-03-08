Macron leads ‘celebration’ of constitutional right to abortion at unprecedented ceremony in Paris

The French president glowingly proclaimed at a public signing event the 'guaranteed' right to an abortion is now the law of the land.

(LifeSiteNews) — For the first time in French history, a public ceremony was organized Friday to solemnize the inscription of a new amendment into the Constitution.

What used to take place in the office of the Minister of Justice, also called the Garde des Sceaux (“Keeper of the Seals”), was turned into a quasi-religious event on the celebrated Place Vendôme in the center of Paris by President Emmanuel Macron.

The reason? The French leader wanted to give special importance to the new article in the Constitution that proclaims the freedom to have an abortion is “guaranteed” for all women within the framework determined by law. Also, he wanted to be seen publicly as the ultimate promoter of this change to the Constitution, not having been able to join the Parliament’s vote last Tuesday by virtue of the “separation of legislative and executive powers.”

A special covered podium was erected in front of the Ministry of Justice and a bevy of officials (ministers, lawmakers, members of the administration), representatives of the world of culture and pro-abortion advocates, Mrs. Brigitte Macron and others appeared with shining faces and wide smiles to celebrate International Women’s Day with the enshrining of abortion rights into France’s fundamental law. Several hundred ordinary citizens, also mostly female, watched the ceremony from farther away, although the Place Vendôme was far from full.

There was an almost religious silence when the Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti (surrounded by Macron; young, self-proclaimed homosexual Prime Minister Gabriel Attal; a radiant Yaël Braun-Pivet, president of the French National Assembly; and several others) turned the 200-year-old press, which is always used for sealing the original constitutional texts. On the front side, the seal bears an image of Marianne, the symbol of the French republic, with other symbols. The flip side bears the words: “In the name of the French people.”

Emmanuel Macron was positively glowing as the text he had just proudly signed was acclaimed and applauded for several minutes, and his first move was to fold into a lengthy embrace a woman who had been specially invited to join the official personalities as the signatory of an appeal published in the left-wing magazine Le Nouvel Observateur on April 5, 1971, when 343 leading figures of French politics, civil society and show business claimed to have undergone a clandestine abortion, clamoring for the killing of unborn children to become legal. They claimed that “1 million women” had abortions in France each year – one of the exaggerated statistics always used to promote abortion – and that they were one of them. They demanded “open access to contraception” and “open abortion.”

The appeal would soon become known as the “Manifesto of the 343 sluts” and played a major role in obtaining the so-called Veil Act in December 1974, when France became one of the first countries in the West to decriminalize abortion after Simone Veil, a former prisoner in a German concentration camp, championed the case for legal abortion.

From that time on, the legislation would only go downhill: Conditions were eased, the legal limit was pushed back from 10 to 16 weeks’ gestation over the years, the cooling off period was scrapped, minors were allowed to abort without parental consent, women need no longer prove they were in a situation of “distress,” and more and more obstacles were placed in the way of pro-life organizations and demonstrating near hospitals where abortions are performed – in public hospitals with a gynecologic department are even compelled to offer this “service.” Soon, abortion was funded by the French budget and nowadays women receive abortions totally free of charge.

The reason why Macron, following the lead of extreme left-wing National Assembly member Mathilde Panot, wanted to add constitutional protection to this law of death was that he proclaimed when the legislation was presented to Parliament that the reversal of Roe v. Wade in the U.S. was threatening abortion “rights” all over the world. Already, political moves are being made to scrap doctors’ conscientious objection rights and no later than yesterday French midwives were granted the “right” to perform surgical abortions in order to make access to the procedure easier.

In a 12-minute speech, Macron called the event “a great day for the Republic”: “On this day, the seal of the Republic seals a long struggle for freedom. A fight made up of tears, drama and broken destinies,” he said.

He spoke of how women had “wrested their rights from the suffocating armor of patriarchy.” “Today, it is in the footsteps of these fighters that we humbly commit ourselves to enshrining in our Constitution the guaranteed freedom to have an abortion,” he said. “This may have seemed less essential just a few years ago. But the setbacks of our times have made it a necessity and an emergency. Because all over the world, including in the largest democracies and our neighbors in Europe, we are witnessing a decline in abortion rights and women’s rights, and the rise of those who deny women the freedom to love and to choose to live. As the unthinkable happens, we had to enshrine the irreversible.”

Macron made it clear that as of now, disputing the “right” to abortion will exclude you from the national community, but he wants to go further:

“To be French is to be intranquil until the promise of equality is fulfilled for humanity, for the universal. Today is not the end of a story. It is the beginning of a struggle. Today, France is the only country in the world whose Constitution explicitly protects the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy in all circumstances, and we will not rest until this promise is kept the world over. We will fight this battle on our continent, in our Europe, where reactionary forces first and foremost attack women’s rights, before going on to attack the rights of minorities, of all the oppressed, of all freedoms. That is why I want to see the guaranteed freedom to terminate a pregnancy enshrined in the European Union’s Charter of Fundamental Rights.”

This is a universalism of evil, and a recognition of the fact that despite not having included abortion in the Constitution as a “right” but as a “freedom” is plain hypocrisy: Macron clearly stated that now the Constitution “explicitly protects the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy in all circumstances.” This goes way beyond the wording of the amendment, which is not merely symbolic, but dynamic.

The culture of death has become the cult of death and a death cult: While the entire event had religious overtones glorifying the killing of the unborn – was this some sort of satanic consecration? – Macron also used religious terms such as the “conversion” of women who had heard the “conversation” about abortion “forever.”

“Today, they have become doers of the possible, of freedom and hope,” Macron added, concluding, “Yes, Marianne, our Marianne is the free woman who represents us all, and she obliges us to remember our mothers and their battle as a viaticum for our daughters and their freedom. And all of us, when the right to abortion finally becomes universal, will remember it all began on this day, the eighth of March, 2024.”

A popular singer, Catherine Ringer, then interpreted the French national anthem, a slightly modified “Marseillaise” that hailed the “pure law” by which the Constitution had been changed, and Macron looked on in ghoulish delight.

The viaticum is of course the Host offered to Catholics during the last rites, as they prepare to meet their Judge and Creator upon entering the everlasting life.

France as a nation is going to need a very different viaticum from the one blasphemously described by Macron as it engraves its own suicide into its most solemn law. Lord, have mercy.

Follow Jeanne Jeanne Smits has worked as a journalist in France since 1987 after obtaining a Master of Arts in Law. She formerly directed the French daily Présent and was editor-in-chief of an all-internet French-speaking news site called reinformation.tv. She writes regularly for a number of Catholic journals (Monde & vie, L’Homme nouveau, Reconquête…) and runs a personal pro-life blog. In addition, she is often invited to radio and TV shows on alternative media. She is vice-president of the Christian and French defense association “AGRIF.” She is the French translator of The Dictator Pope by Henry Sire and Christus Vincit by Bishop Schneider, and recently contributed to the Bref examen critique de la communion dans la main about Communion in the hand. She is married and has three children, and lives near Paris.

