Macron praises the Freemasons for their influence in euthanasia movement

'Freemasonry is at the forefront of the crucial battle we must fight if we want to mold the times for the good of humanity,' said Emmanuel Macron.

(LifeSiteNews) — France is moving fast towards making assisted suicide and euthanasia legal, with a first “solemn” vote expected at the National Assembly on Tuesday, May 27, on two separate bills: one euphemistically on the “end of life” and the other on better access to palliative care. The latter is mostly top dressing for the former which, if adopted, will then move on to its first hearing at the Senate. The usual parliamentary back and forth between the two chambers will then set in at indeterminate dates.

The government has largely supported the bill as proposed by a centrist (but former socialist) “député,” Olivier Falorni, which was underscored by the French president himself when he visited one of France’s main Masonic lodges earlier this month. Emmanuel Macron’s words harshly illuminate the true issues at stake.

The result of Tuesday’s vote is not a given as all parties have given their members a free vote, but Macron’s open remarks on Freemasonry’s influence are a sign that there is plenty of pressure on the members of the French Parliament for them to go ahead in making access to “chosen death” a “right.” The bill’s official title, which was modified by an amendment Falorni himself presented when the text was adopted by a National Assembly commission prior to the current debate, makes this abundantly clear since it aims to create a “right to assisted death.”

The language of “rights” as opposed to that of commandments and prohibitions (such as “thou shalt not kill”) are typical of the Masonic mindset which is against any kind of dogma and thrives on “transgression.” It renders all radical opposition mute by claiming that opponents are free not to use such a right but should not prevent others from doing so.

This certainly offers the fundamental explanation for the fact that the National Assembly adopted last Saturday the creation of a new penal crime: “hampering” access to information or execution of the newly created “right to assisted death.” The few members present went so far as to double possible punishments by amendment: any person found guilty of “moral or psychological pressure,” “threats” or “intimidation” against the “assisted death” of an individual could receive a sentence of up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of €30,000 (nearly $35,000 dollars).

Under present French law, pushing a person to commit suicide and failing to help a person in danger of death are both punishable offences.

Although most of the text’s most extreme dispositions were adopted during the debate, one was rejected on Friday evening: death by assisted suicide or euthanasia will not be mentioned as “death by natural causes” on the victim’s death certificate. This is small comfort in the face of the blatant promotion of the “culture of death” that is underway.

Here is what Emmanuel Macron had to say about the issue last May 5 at the “Grande Loge de France,” one of the two major Masonic organizations in France. It has the reputation of being “conservative” as opposed to the more radically leftist “Grand Orient,” but both have a common enemy: the natural order willed by God.

First of all, Macron praised “irreverence” and “blasphemy.”

He stated: “The Republic is more than at home in Freemasonry, it is in its heart and soul… [Ed: from 26:28] Speaking here before you and through you, and ultimately to the entire nation, is all the more necessary given that Freemasonry is at the forefront of the crucial battle we must fight if we want to mold the times for the good of humanity.”

Macron also lamented that Freemasonry had been recently attacked by a right-wing journal for its role in promoting the “end of life” law shortly to be discussed by the National Assembly.

“It is undoubtedly significant that the Freemasonry has always been the target of conspiracy theorists and obscurantists, who attribute to it an influence that actually does it credit,” he said, while suggesting that the Masons did in fact do all they could promote France’s euthanasia bill.

Significantly, he added:

I say this here: be proud of it. Like other great spiritual families, Freemasons are taking up this fundamental debate regarding the end of life, and I say here too that this is a good thing. I do not intend to dwell at length on this subject, and I know that you yourselves have worked long and hard on it. I have received your writings, and I thank you for them. I also read everything that is said or written on this subject. This is not just any subject; it is something that affects each and every one of us. But the debate cannot be reduced to the question of whether we are for life or against life, or whether on one side there is a humanism that wants to offer treatment and on the other simply abandonment to death. No. As you have rightly pointed out, it is also a question of our relationship with death, with suffering, and with human dignity until the very last second. And I fear that sometimes in our debates, things get rushed,and we forget the depth and the great difficulty, sometimes, of simply thinking about the lesser evil. Because in certain situations, there is no longer good on one side and evil on the other, but simply a choice to be made in concrete situations, in the solitude of the person who is dying, their family, their doctor, the unique path that respects the dignity of each person at every moment That Freemasons should have this ambition to make man the measure of the world, the free actor of his own life, from birth to death, should come as no surprise. For my part, I welcome it, because the more intense and elevated the debate for the nation is, the more enlightened the French people’s choice will be, and the broader the consensus.

Here Freemasonry is truly and concisely described: it is the ideology that rejects laws imposed on humankind from above and considers man to be the sole judge of good and evil.

Emmanuel Macron concluded: “‘Through Freemasonry, what is ultimately being targeted is the project that aims for revolution and emancipation of which you, along with others, are the guardians.”

This is precisely what is at stake.

Follow Jeanne Jeanne Smits has worked as a journalist in France since 1987 after obtaining a Master of Arts in Law. She formerly directed the French daily Présent and was editor-in-chief of an all-internet French-speaking news site called reinformation.tv. She writes regularly for a number of Catholic journals (Monde & vie, L’Homme nouveau, Reconquête…) and runs a personal pro-life blog. In addition, she is often invited to radio and TV shows on alternative media. She is vice-president of the Christian and French defense association “AGRIF.” She is the French translator of The Dictator Pope by Henry Sire and Christus Vincit by Bishop Schneider, and recently contributed to the Bref examen critique de la communion dans la main about Communion in the hand. She is married and has three children, and lives near Paris.

