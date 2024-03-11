Macron vows to push abortion into EU rights charter after France enshrines it in constitution

Macron’s plan to enshrine abortion in the European Union charter will have to be fought tooth and nail. A dark day for France must not become a dark day for Europe.

(LifeSiteNews) — In an emotion-fuelled ceremony on March 8 held to mark the occasion of enshrining abortion into the French constitution, President Emmanuel Macron – without a hint of irony – stated in a celebratory speech that the move was the culmination of a fight for “freedom, a fight made up of tears, tragedies, and broken destinies.” He wasn’t referring to the countless children discarded under the French feticide regime; he was referring to France becoming the first country to put abortion in the Constitution.

The ceremony was carried out with great pomp and circumstance, with the Constitution being officially sealed by a 19th-century, 300-kilogram manual press set up outside the justice ministry in Paris, so that the public could witness the official stamping of the Constitution along with the gathered politicians and celebrities. Putting abortion in the Constitution, Macron told the gathering, should remind people of “the fate of generations of women deprived of the most intimate of choices: whether or not to have a child.”

He continued: “The destiny of these women, their suffering, their fear, the addresses exchanged under the cloak of clandestine operations, of stifled cries, of impossible recoveries, of secrecy, of suspicions, of sermons, of the risk of losing everything, one’s happiness, and one’s life. Yes, for too many years, women’s destinies were sealed by others. Their lives captured; their freedom scorned.”

As abortion extremism sweeps Europe and the continent faces a demographic implosion, Macron declared war on the pro-life movement. “Today’s not the end of the story, it’s the beginning of a combat,” he told the crowd. “If France has become the only country in the world whose Constitution explicitly protects the right to abortion in all circumstances, we will not rest until this promise is kept throughout the world. We will wage this battle on our continent, in our Europe, where reactionary forces first and always attack women’s rights, before going on to attack the rights of minorities, of all the oppressed, of all freedoms.”

The next stage in this fight, Macron announced, would be to put abortion into the European Union charter of fundamental rights, with the EU championing abortion as a universal right. The mainstream press has already gotten the memo; the Associated Press recently published a primer of pro-life laws across Europe that will be targeted by abortion activists titled “As France guarantees the right to abortion, other European countries look to expand access.” In Poland, for example, activists are pushing the new left-wing coalition government to legalize abortion; the politicians, however, are wary of running on the issue.

I tend to agree with Sebastian Morello that the newest iterations of the abortion wars are a clear battle between good and evil in the name of “progress.” There are still countries in Europe that protect children in the womb; most notably, Liechtenstein and Malta. The French president has, essentially, declared war on the pre-born children of those countries; he has announced a new form of colonialism in which the French commitment to feticide is pushed across the continent and around the world. Indeed, as Obianuju Ekeocha details in her chilling 2018 book Target Africa: Ideological Neo-Colonialism in the 21st Century, abortion and “sexual rights” are already a fundamental driving force behind much of Western aid and foreign policy.

Macron’s plan to enshrine abortion in the European Union charter will have to be fought tooth and nail. Groups such as the EU-wide One of Us are already gearing up for the battle; last year’s victory in Malta proved that defeat is not inevitable and that the forces fighting for life and family can win. A dark day for France must not become a dark day for Europe.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

