Mainstream media defends the killing of viable babies with abortion pills

(LifeSiteNews) — As America’s new underground abortion pill black market expands, fueled by activists mailing the pills from abortion states into pro-life states, horror stories are hitting the headlines. Women are taking abortion pills well after the recommended time limit of 10 weeks (77 days) and giving birth to nearly full-term babies. Sometimes, the babies are both viable and alive. Stories of babies born alive and dying or being killed are becoming common.

The story, in most of these cases, is that of women illegally ordering abortion pills and taking them in an attempt to illegally kill their preborn children. But the story the mainstream media is choosing to tell, in virtually every instance, is that of pro-life regimes persecuting women; the very horror stories that have unfolded as a result of disobeying the law are being attributed to the law.

Most recently, the Guardian is framing the story of a Georgia woman who took abortion pills and gave birth to a premature baby girl who survived for an hour before dying and was subsequently charged for the death of her born child as “one of the first instances of a woman being charged for terminating a pregnancy in Georgia since it passed a 2019 law banning most abortions.”

Reuters chose the same framing, quoting abortion activist Dana Sussman of the ironically named group Pregnancy Justice stated that “self-managing an abortion is not a criminal act in Georgia” and called the charges “cruel and unjust.” Sussman did not refer to the baby girl, who died as a result of the abortion pills—outside of the womb.

READ: Abortions doubled in Massachusetts in 2024 due to pills like mifepristone

The 31-year-old Alexia Moore went to a hospital on December 30 with abdominal pain, reporting that she had taken misoprostol and oxycodone, a painkiller. She gave birth to a baby girl, who was born with health problems and was struggling to breathe. According to the police investigator, Moore told the medical staff: “I know my infant is suffering, because I am the one who did the abortion. I want her to die.”

The Guardian referred to the baby girl as a “fetus,” even though the child had been born and thus the term is no longer accurate even in the technical, scientific sense. That is because the fact that a baby girl who died outside the womb after her mother took illegal pills—and it is worth noting that even Moore called the little girl “my infant”—is inconvenient to the narrative that the press and their abortion activists allies want to push.

Their narrative is that women are being persecuted for procuring abortions. But what about the little girl? Was she entitled to legal protection? Is she entitled to justice? Does her existence, and her death, count for anything in the moral calculus? Not according to the Guardian, who referred to her as a “fetus” and insisted, using the language of objective reportage, that the story was not about her; not according to Reuters, who similarly centered the story on the pills rather than the little girl.

Behind the media’s abortion propaganda, other stories are lurking. The stories of babies born alive too soon after their mothers took pills sent to them illegally by abortion activists, who died horribly trying to draw breath into their undeveloped lungs. The stories of abortion activists running pill dispensaries to ensure that those babies can be killed, no matter what the cost. And the story of our mainstream media, which resolutely sticks to the old press adage “if it bleeds, it leads”—unless the person bleeding is a tiny baby who just survived an attempt on her life, in which case they pretend she didn’t exist, or that her mother had a right to kill her.