Pro-LGBT mainstream media is now attacking US states for ‘trying to make sex binary’

According to ‘reporting’ by CTV News, affirming the biological fact that sex is binary makes you ‘right-wing’ and ‘threatening.’

(LifeSiteNews) — As I’ve noted many times in this space, the Canadian mainstream media is notoriously ideological, particularly when it comes to social issues. Last December, The Hub published an analysis of CBC coverage of Saskatchewan’s parental notification policy, concluding that the state outlet prioritized so-called “allyship over objectivity.” It is increasingly difficult to tell the difference between foam-flecked transgender activist editorials and the LGBT drivel that gets passed off as actual coverage.

Now, I recognize that it’s only March, but I would like to submit a nomination for the most ludicrously ideological headline in the Canadian mainstream press published in 2024. It comes from CTV News, on February 27: “Some states are trying to make sex binary. Transgender people see their existence denied.”

An ordinary person, born before the turn of the century, might have been exposed to a biological textbook – even a liberal “sex-ed” pamphlet! – revealing that there are, in fact, two genders: male and female. But now, according to CTV, we are witnessing an insidious right-wing campaign in America (where else?) in which states are trying to “make sex binary.”

If that doesn’t make you right-wing, I don’t know what will.

Of course, nobody is denying anyone’s “existence,” although that weird phrasing is generally used as a nod to accompanying accusations of “trans genocide.” When somebody makes an identity claim and that claim is rejected by those who can, for example, see that the strapping fellow growing out his hair is not a woman, nobody is saying that he doesn’t “exist.” We are saying that he is not a woman. We are not trying to “make sex binary.” We are recognizing the fact that sex is binary, which is something that everyone knew all the way back when I was in university.

The article, which is presented as straight news reporting (are we still allowed to say that?), cites laws protecting female-only spaces and sports teams, following that with this gem of a paragraph: “Critics argue the proposals to legally define sex as binary are essentially erasing transgender and non-binary people’s existences by making it as difficult as possible for them to update documents, use facilities and generally participate authentically in public life.”

See the trick here? LGBT activists pose as journalists, write “reports” designed to portray laws protecting spaces and sports from a brand new ideological movement as a “backlash” and trying to “change” things, and then interview other LGBT activists as “experts” and “critics.” If you read the entire report, you become actively less informed, considering that actual facts have been either denied or deliberately obscured. This paragraph is a perfect example of that sort of propaganda:

Some of the measures would remove the word gender, which refers to social and self-identity, from state code and replace it with sex, which refers to biological traits, conflating the two terms. Others make gender a synonym for sex.

The idea that gender and sex are distinct, of course, is an ideological one pushed by transgender activist – yet the article treats this as an obvious, status quo fact. Predictably, the activist journalists then warn that legislation which merely affirms the status quo that existed for virtually all of our lifetimes is a direct threat to LGBT-identifying individuals in order to manipulate readers into thinking that to disagree is to contribute to suicides:

Many political observers say the Republican focus on transgender people is an attempt to rally a voting base with a “wedge issue” to replace abortion rights, which the public has largely favoured, notably in Kansas. The efforts also worry transgender people and their allies that they’re further stigmatizing and threatening a community already at high risk of stress, depression and suicidal behavior.

That claim, which functions as potent activist blackmail, is also untrue. I covered the most recent study which debunks that narrative just last week. It is not an American red state study, incidentally. It’s from Finland, and you won’t read about it at CTV—or virtually anywhere else in the Canadian press.

