Make your Giving Tuesday gift one for life, faith, and freedom

This year we reached 478 million impressions across social media, and your Giving Tuesday support allows us to continue expanding our pro-life, pro-family reporting to audiences worldwide.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dear friends,

It’s Giving Tuesday, and, on this special day of generosity, I humbly ask you to support LifeSiteNews’ mission. We have already reached hundreds of millions of people online with our content this year, and your gift is sure to help us reach even more souls with the truth!

Support our Giving Tuesday Appeal!

We had 478 million impressions on LifeSiteNews’ social media platforms from January–October 2025, and that’s thanks to the generosity of people like you.

A donation to LifeSiteNews ensures that the truth is heard by millions of people. Against the constant bias and outright lies from the mainstream media machine, our journalists work every day to defend all that we hold dear: life, faith, family, and freedom.

Our team is working to serve Christ and His Church. We confront the worst evils of our time, including abortion, surrogacy, and sex-abuse. We do this work joyfully, knowing that Christ is King and He is the remedy to society’s ills.

But the costs are significant and we need your help. Will you please send a gift of any amount today?

From the entire LifeSite family, thank you and may God bless you.

John-Henry Westen

Co-Founder & Editor-in-Chief,

LifeSiteNews.com

PS: If you’d like to make your donation over the phone, please call (800) 775-7009 ext.1

Or, if you prefer, you can mail your donation to our U.S. or Canadian offices:

UNITED STATES

LifeSiteNews.com, Inc.

4 Family Life Lane

Front Royal, VA 22630

CANADA

LifeSiteNews.com, Inc.

157 Catharine St N, Unit 2

Hamilton, ON L8L 4S4

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











