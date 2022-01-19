Is Dr. Malone the original inventor of mRNA vaccine technology or not?

Dr. Robert Malone's name has been scrubbed from a Wikipedia page about mRNA technology, the Israeli government critiqued him, and he has as come under fire from fellow COVID shot critic Alex Berenson.

(LifeSiteNews) – Ever since Dr. Robert Malone, a well-known virologist and immunologist, began to express doubts and objections concerning the current official governmental coronavirus response – including vaccine mandates and vaccination of children – he has come under heavy criticism.

As LifeSiteNews reported back in July 2021, Malone’s name was removed altogether from the Wikipedia entry of the mRNA vaccine technology, in whose development Dr. Malone had been heavily involved. LifeSite’s Michael Haynes wrote at the time: “Dr. Robert Malone, M.D., M.S., discovered RNA transfection and, while he was at the Salk Institute in San Diego in 1988, invented mRNA vaccines. His research was continued the next year at Vical, and between 1988 and 1989, Malone wrote the patent disclosures for mRNA vaccines.”

Wikipedia’s description of Dr. Malone’s crucial involvement in the development of the mRNA technology can be seen in the archived version of his entry from June 14, 2021, which clearly shows his prominent role in the original invention of these mRNA technologies. The entry reads in part as follows:

In 1989, Robert W. Malone, P. Felgner, et. al. developed a high-efficiency in-vitro and in-vivo RNA transfection system using cationic liposomes, which were used “to directly introduce RNA into whole tissues and embryos”, as well as various cells types. The term and idea of “RNA as a drug” is first described in this paper. [15] Then, in 1990, Jon A. Wolff, Robert W Malone, et. al. demonstrated the idea of nucleic acid-encoded drugs by direct injecting in vitro transcribed (IVT) mRNA or plasmid DNA (pDNA) into the skeletal muscle of mice which expressed the encoded protein in the injected muscle. These studies were the first evidence that in vitro transcribed (IVT) mRNA could deliver the genetic information to produce proteins within living cell tissue. [16][17] The first mRNA vaccine experiments were carried out by P. Felgner, J. Wolff, G. Rhodes, R.W. Malone and D. Carson. P. They completed a number of mRNA vaccination studies that resulted in nine patents on mRNA vaccination with a shared priority date of March 21, 1989.

A check of the current Wikipedia entry shows that Dr. Malone’s name has been removed altogether, but for some footnotes.

Even though this story was reported in July 2021, it seems that there are still people who deny Dr. Malone’s crucial role in the development of this novel technology.

It was because of these ongoing denials that Dr. Malone himself posted, together with his wife and collaborator, Dr. Jill Malone, all the patents and their history in order to prove his role. His wife writes on their own website, and here we quote at length:

Dr. Malone is the inventor of mRNA vaccines (and DNA vaccines). He also discovered lipid mediated and naked RNA transfection technologies. It all started when he was at the Salk Institute in 1987 and 1988. There, he pioneered in-vitro RNA transfection and also in-vivo RNA transfection (in frog embryos, as well as mice). This resulted in his seminal paper: Cationic liposome-mediated RNA transfection RW Malone, PL Felgner, IM Verma. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) 86 (16), 6077-6081 His filed patent and disclosures from the Salk included in-vivo RNA transfection, mRNA as a drug, mRNA production, transient gene therapy and also methods for mRNA stabilization. These are available for review and can be found in the link below this statement. When he left the Salk Institute, he moved his research over to Vical in 1988. He brought over mRNA, constructs, reagents that were developed at the Salk institute by Dr. Malone. The first in-vivo mammalian rat experiments were designed by Dr. Malone in January, 1989: this included dosing amounts for the in-vivo experiments. As he had brought his constructs, plasmids, reagents from the Salk Institute, he was easily able to ramp up his research program at Vical – where he was the only employee actually working on this technology at the time. The first in-vivo mouse experiments were performed in February, 1989 when mRNA and DNA was sent to Dr. Jon Wolff via Fedex. Dr.Wolff and his technicians at the University of Wisconsin injected mice and rats. The initial patent disclosures for RNA and DNA vaccination were written by Dr. Malone in 1988-1989. Dr. Malone was also an inventor of DNA vaccines in 1988 and 1989. He wrote the patent disclosures (again found in the the link below) and helped design the initial experiments, which were carried out by Dr. Gary Rhodes – in consultation with Dr. Malone.

The Malones then also provide the links for the first publications dealing with these novel technologies, which are, among others about the first in-vivo RNA transfection data: Cationic liposome-mediated RNA transfection, R W Malone, P L Felgner, and I M Verma PNAS August 1, 1989 86 (16) 6077-6081, as well as the first showing data for DNA and RNA transfection side by side for in-vivo (the first paper for in-vivo DNA), Direct gene transfer into mouse muscle in vivo. Wolff JA, Malone RW, et al. Science. 1990;247(4949 Pt 1):1465-8.

The Malones also provide links to some of the patents in this field, carrying Dr. Malone’s name on them, and one of them directly dealing with a DNA vaccine technology.

Ample evidence can be found on the Malone website with numerous patents and publications.

Yet for some reason, some people still need to undermine Dr. Malone’s voice.

For example, only a few days ago, on January 14, Alex Berenson – one of the early critics of the official corona response in the U.S, especially its lockdown rules – criticized Dr. Malone in public. Appearing together with Malone on a Fox News show with Raymond Arroyo in order to discuss the fact that both authors had been suspended and canceled by Twitter, Berenson (who has also heavily criticized the COVID shots) used that platform to rebuke Malone.

“I don’t think Dr. Malone does himself or those of us who are trying to raise questions about the vaccines any favors,” he claimed, “when he refers to himself as the inventor of the mRNA technology,” and then added: “That is clearly a large exaggeration. And I don’t think he does us any favors when he says that ivermectin has been proven to work. I think that is a huge overstatement of the case.”

“This is not ‘get the guest’ hour,” Fox News host Arroyo objected, yet the damage had been done. Arroyo then asked Malone to respond.

“Yes,” he responded, “nine issued patents all filed in 1989, all covering this technology including the initial reduction to practice, all with my name on them. I would call that the original inventor, and I wrote the initial disclosures, Alex.”

“That was a low blow,” Dr. Malone added. He went on to point out that the state Uttar Pradesh in India is widely using the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to fight COVID, and that they “have flatlined the disease.”

“Both of your statements are going to fail with the test of time, but that’s not this discussion,” Dr. Malone concluded.

“I was shocked,” Malone told The Daily Beast later. “And so was the host [Raymond Arroyo] of Fox. Fox apologized to me for it. It was out of the blue. I have no idea what brought it on. I’ve never had any interaction with the guy, I don’t know him, I’ve never met him, I have had no correspondence with him. What would provoke him to do that, I can only speculate. And I don’t want to speculate.” Malone published further refutation of Berenson’s critique on his Substack.

Next to these national events, even the Israeli government tried to deny Dr. Malone’s expertise and achievements. This attack came in the wake of Dr. Malone’s now-prominent call not to vaccinate children which had received much attention in Israel. The Israeli ministry of health published on December 19, 2021 a critique of Malone’s warnings against the vaccination of children.

“In a nutshell,” the official post stated, “He did not invent mRNA technology, nor the technology of the vaccine for coronavirus and he has been spreading fake news since the outbreak of the pandemic.” He is called a “man who spreads lies,” one of his purported falsehoods being that the corona vaccines are “toxic.”

“A few words on Robert Malone,” the post stated. “Robert Malone had some involvement in the development of the technology in cells and in frogs some time back in the late 1980s as a student. That’s it. He did not invent the vaccine for coronavirus.”

Interesting here that this post tries to mix up the claim that Dr. Malone invented the original mRNA technology with the false claim – which he never made – that he invented the current coronavirus vaccines.

Dr. Malone recently spoke with Joe Rogan on the Joe Rogan Experience show, where he revealed his own grave side effects after the second Moderna shot.

He also has been getting stronger in his warnings against the public lockdown regulations and vaccine mandates such as those implemented in Austria and Germany and has publicly endorsed Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s call for an anti-globalist alliance. Furthermore, in light of Omicron’s mild symptoms and the increasing evidence of grave side effects of the vaccine, the virologist tends more and more to say that these vaccines should be avoided altogether.

He told Stew Peters on his show in January: “It is a huge number of deaths and adverse events that are directly linked to these vaccines. But we’ve known for a long time that the truth would come out.”

In light of the difficulties with the official data and how they come into existence, Dr. Malone continued by saying that when “you run the risk benefit analysis, you end up all the way from birth to death to 80 years old, showing that the risk benefit analysis is such that you will have more morbidity and mortality associated with the jab than you have from the disease.”

It is in light of these strong statements that the attempts at undermining Dr. Malone’s reputation must be seen.

