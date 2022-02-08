Many American elites lobby for China despite grave human rights abuses and acts of covert aggression

In addition to enormous payouts channeled to the Biden family, many former U.S. senators and congressmen have profited significantly by lobbying for the Chinese military or intelligence-linked organizations.

(LifeSiteNews) — As the Olympic Games continue in Beijing, Americans may find it valuable to not only recall the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) egregious human rights abuses but consider further the contrast between the CCP’s focused aggression against the United States and our own globalist politicians who profit handsomely working for their interests.

High on the list of China’s international crimes includes the growing mountain of evidence that the CCP is carrying out a genocide on the Uyghur Muslim population that involves, among other offenses, the forcing of Uyghur women to have abortions, undergo sterilization, and be placed into “re-education” programs with the hopes of reducing the group’s population within the nation.

Population Research Institute founder Steve Mosher related in LifeSite articles that he “became an eyewitness to the most horrific population control program the world has ever seen” with its brutal forced abortions that grew into hundreds of millions of baby murders that often also ended with the deaths of the mothers.

Other CCP atrocities include an intense spike in Christian persecution after its secret deal with the Vatican, and an organ-harvesting program that has been said to have led to “hundreds of thousands of victims” in “one of the worst mass atrocities of this century.”

But ensuring the CCP is able to most effectively oppress and control its 1.4 billion citizens, utilization of its well-known “Social Credit System” has become mandatory under dictator Xi Jinping’s reign. One critic called the rollout of this nationwide system, which rates the “trustworthiness” of each citizen, the “nightmare of the world’s first truly totalitarian state.”

China’s ‘massive, sophisticated hacking program’ used to ‘steal’ intellectual property

The CCP, which has been described as “little more than an international crime syndicate with political affectations,” has also most aggressively focused on displacing United States economic leadership through the theft of intellectual property.

According to a recent speech by FBI Director Christopher Wray, “[w]hen we tally up what we see in our investigations — over 2,000 of which are focused on the Chinese government trying to steal our information and technology — there is just no country that presents a broader threat to our ideas, our innovation, and our economic security than China.”

The CCP has unleashed “a massive, sophisticated hacking program that is bigger than those of every other major nation combined,” he said.

One incident of this operation was revealed by the U.S. Department of Justice in July 2020 when two Chinese hackers were indicted “for stealing millions of dollars worth of trade secrets and other sensitive information from businesses and government agencies,” The Epoch Times reported. Furthermore, these criminals were working on behalf of the CCP’s chief intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security (MSS).

Other CCP crimes that Wray highlighted include a 2021 hacking of Microsoft, and the corporate stealing of trade secrets from an American wind turbine company, resulting in the loss of “more than $1 billion in shareholder equity and almost 700 jobs.”

It was also reported by Reuters in November that the Chinese embassy in Washington had been “pushing U.S. executives, companies and business groups in recent weeks to fight against China-related bills in the U.S. Congress,” with the officials effectively threatening these corporations that “they would risk losing market share or revenue in China if the legislation becomes law.”

China’s direct financial and sexual corruption of American politicians

Yet, the CCP’s infiltration into the United States does not stop with crude hacking crimes and the coercing business leaders but extends to establishing the ability to manipulate powerful politicians.

In December 2020, it was revealed that pro-abortion U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat and a member of the House Intelligence Committee, appeared to have had a sexual relationship with a CCP spy, who assisted him with fundraising and the hiring of at least one intern.

Christine Fang entered the United States in 2011 as a college student, yet U.S. officials believed her to be a Chinese intelligence operative who sought out relationships with “up-and-coming” local Democrat politicians. In addition to Swalwell, she is believed to have had sexual relationships with at least two other Midwestern mayors as well.

But, of course, this activity is small potatoes compared with the overt granger with which the Chinese communists have ingratiated themselves to the Joe Biden family.

According to veteran investigative journalist Peter Schweizer, the Bidens have done “five deals in China totaling some $31 million arranged by individuals with direct ties to Chinese intelligence — some reaching the very top of China’s spy agency.”

On January 27, Schweizer detailed all five deals in a disturbing report for the New York Post. Among them are a $20 million deal with investment fund Bohai Harvest RST, facilitated with the help of Communist Party official Zhao Xuejun (AKA Henry Zhao); a $5 million deal with Burnham Asset Management, also facilitated with Zhao); a $188,000 deal with Gemini Investments, which was controlled by a company chair by the head of another corporation linked to Chinese intelligence services; and several more dealings with the CEFC China Energy Co.

“Americans deserve answers as to why the Bidens received some $31 million and what promises or influence it bought,” Schweizer wrote.

Former U.S. senators and reps earn lucrative awards from CCP lobbying for their interests

Having further pursued this line of investigation, Schweizer released a new book titled Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win<. The new exposé reveals how 23 former U.S. senators and congressmen have lobbied for “Chinese military or intelligence-linked companies after leaving office.”

While many former legislators become lobbyists, Sean Moran of Breitbart News wrote, “one would hope that they would not become advocates for America’s primary economic and political adversary — communist China — by lobbying for outcomes that run counter to the United States’ long-term interests.”

Moran’s summary of Schweizer’s book documents 23 legislators, mostly Republican, who have done so, many to a most lucrative degree.

Standing out in this category is former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives John Boehner, an Ohio Republican who showed a curious commitment to the interests of communist China when in 2011 he single-handedly prevented the Currency Exchange Oversight Reform Act from coming to the floor for a vote after it breezed through the U.S. Senate and had seemingly strong bipartisan majority support in the House.

This bill was intended to keep China accountable for holding the value of its currency low as a means of encouraging the sale of exports.

Heading up the fight against the bill on behalf of the CCP was the Squire Patton Boggs (SPB) law firm, which was likely effective at successfully prevailing upon Boehner.

Thus, it was not a surprise that when the House Speaker resigned in 2015, he went to work for SPB as a “strategic adviser” to American and foreign clients.

Moran writes that SPB “has strong ties to the highest echelons of the Chinese government; Nick Chan, a senior partner for SPB in China, is also a member of the ruling National People’s Congress (NPC).” The firm has “advised and helped Beijing navigate ‘issues that will threaten their interests,’” including those on topics such as defense appropriations bills, the 2020 election, and American policy in Hong Kong.

Other highlights of the Schweizer investigation include former Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter of Louisiana and Democrat U.S. Rep. Toby Moffett of Connecticut, who “received $70,000 per month from Hikvision, a Chinese surveillance company largely owned by a government-controlled conglomerate known as the China Electronics Group. The Chinese government uses Hikvision’s surveillance cameras to monitor Uyghurs in the Chinese Communist Party’s prison camps.”

Democrat U.S. Rep. Rick Boucher’s firm also “received $1.75 million in 2019 for lobbying on behalf of Hikvision.”

Former Sens. Norman Coleman, a Republican from Minnesota; Democrat Joe Lieberman of Connecticut; and U.S. Reps. Jon Christensen, a Republican from Nebraska, and Republican Connie Mack IV of Florida all lobby for ZTE Corporation, “a military-linked Chinese telecommunications firm. Coleman’s firm alone received $2.94 million in 2019 for representing the company.”

And Maine Republican William Cohen, a former U.S. senator and secretary of Defense during the Clinton administration, formed a firm called the Cohen Group in 2001 that “touted its deep ties to the Chinese government” and has been “a constant presence in the U.S.-China relationship.”

In calling for a ban of all lobbying on behalf of the CCP, its military and intelligence-linked companies, Schweizer concludes, “Too many former politicians are making bundles of money representing these interests in the corridors of Washington power.”

