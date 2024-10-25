Many Jews do not support Israel’s war in Gaza, despite what the media has you believe

The following is Part II in a series of articles by LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac on the importance of covering Israel's ongoing war in Gaza.

The following is Part II in a series of articles by LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac on the importance of covering the ongoing war in Israel. Read Part I here.

(LifeSiteNews) — About 15 years ago, a delegation of Israeli pro-life leaders came to visit LifeSite’s founding organization, Campaign Life Coalition in Toronto, and related to us the difficulties they were having in advancing legal protections for the unborn in Israel. They were dismayed that abortion was common in what we all thought was a very religious Jewish country. This was unexpected. We thought abortion would naturally be illegal or at least strictly regulated since we assumed it would violate Jewish religious law in this Jewish nation.

Later, in 2014, LifeSiteNews published a report on the Israeli pro-life group, Be’ad Cham, that slammed the government’s decision to extend abortion funding to virtually all women, saying the move was a reflection of the country’s moral and spiritual degeneration.

It strongly appears that a substantial percentage of Israelis share the views of liberal American Jews as reported in many articles such as the following from ABC News,

“In this moment, our feelings are best embodied by Numbers 11:10: ‘God became exceedingly angry; and Moses despaired.’ … We stand with generations of Jewish scholars who state clearly and unequivocally that abortion access is a Jewish value,” the Women’s Rabbinic Network said.

In the U.S., there are, thankfully, some Jews strongly opposed to abortion as a violation of the commandment, “Thou shall not kill,” but they seem to be in the minority.

Rabbi Yehuda Levin was one such person we treasured, and he was seen at the Washington March for Life every year. He even went to the Vatican in 2009, representing over 800 Orthodox Jewish Rabbis of the Rabbinical Alliance of America to show solidarity with the Vatican against Obama’s anti-life measures

As you will see further on in this article in statements from Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro, and more noted below, there is much to verify Shapiro’s condemnation of the Zionist state as a supposed “nation of the Jews” because many Zionists are not religiously observant and do not fulfill what Shapiro says are the 613 commandments given to the Jews. He also emphasizes that, according to Jewish teachings, there cannot be such a thing as a Jewish state.

Israel is socially liberal

We also learned, much to our dismay, from various sources and publications, that “Israel is known as a gay haven in the Middle East, and Tel Aviv is frequently cited as one of the most gay-friendly cities in the world, with a Pride parade that draws hundreds of thousands of revelers from Israel and abroad.” In 2020, it was about to “have a record number of openly gay MPs.”

Further reports indicated that Israel is, in general, a socially liberal, politically leftist nation with many Marxists among its population, sadly not dissimilar to much of the West.

The wildly liberal Supernova Festival that was attacked on Oct. 7, 2023

LifeSiteNews staff of course mourned and condemned the Hamas murders that took place on the festival grounds during the invasion. We were later horrified to learn from Israeli media and other investigations and direct quotes from IDF personnel that the Hannibal Directive was invoked by the IDF to stop hostage-taking and was the cause of many of those deaths.

We also learned other disturbing facts about the festival.

Following are quotes from an Israeli Harretz article about the festival.

The Supernova Sukkot Gathering was a weekend-long outdoor trance music festival that began on 6 October 2023 and was produced by an organizer called Nova (also referred to as Tribe of Nova). It was the Israeli edition (pre-festival event) of Universo Paralello, a psychedelic trance festival started 23 years prior in Bahia, Brazil. Amid the fairy lights, giant Buddha statue and the waving of stuffed monkeys on sticks, they danced to the pounding psy trance rhythms near the wall blocking off Gaza from Israel settlements that has been taken from Palestinians some time ago and were the subject of conflict.

The massive rave was something most would not expect to take place in a Jewish state. The loud music, wild, overnight dancing and light show, and heavy drug use atmosphere appear to have strongly contradicted authentic Jewish religious culture and teaching.

Haaretz reported over 360 people were murdered by Hamas at the Supernova music festival in southern Israel on October 7. However, we now know a significant number of them were killed by IDF helicopter missiles trying to stop cars with potential hostages in them. Approximately 1,000 vehicles are reported to have been destroyed while attempting to leave the festival region and in other regions that were invaded that day. Only powerful IDF weapons could have caused the extreme damage most of those vehicles sustained and caused the charred bodies found in many of them.

Haaretz reported,

“Thousands of ravers at Nova were under the influence of psychedelics, marking a unique case of mass trauma on drugs; “Like any other music events, people are coming and taking psychedelic drugs,” Ra, a participant added. “In a few minutes, [it went] from joy with your friends and suddenly to go 360 into nightmare.” Eviatar “took a half pill” of MDMA and “planned to take the other half a few hours later.” The woman says she took LSD: “It was a quarter of a tab, which was a very smart decision… The acid helped me survive.”

This was all especially disturbing because of the uniquely claimed religious status of Israel.

Some LifeSiteNews staff knew about the socially liberal Israeli culture, but many, like me, who have not travelled to Israel, were completely unaware of how far it had gone. We only knew of a different perspective, which we heard from friends who were able to make pilgrimages to Israel and from what we saw in news media coverage of its many religious sites and events.

Disturbing, aggressive Netanyahu COVID-19 Israel vaccination program

What really started to wake us up about Israel and make us ask more questions was its extreme COVID-19 mandates and especially its intense, full-population vaccine program. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and chairman and CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla, who holds both American and Israeli passports, personally desired and arranged that program.

We reprinted an article by Dr. Robert Malone In October 2023 in which he stated that “Israelis were treated like lab rats during COVID and that now their genetic data is at risk.” He warned that “Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu combining citizens’ medical and DNA records would have huge ethical implications, including the development of biowarfare and transhuman applications.” We knew there has been an overwhelming amount of lies propagated justifying COVID policies, especially regarding the deadly and unnecessary vaccine mandates.

Malone continued,

“Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken about how he purposefully used his own people as experimental lab rats during the pandemic” and “how he sold Pfizer on the idea of using the jab in Israel first – so Pfizer could collect data on an unknown, experimental product. That it was possible for Pfizer to do this experiment on an entire population is because of the great digitized medical record keeping by the government, going back 20 years.”

Dr. Malone concluded,

“What Israel is doing is dangerous. Bibi is rushing into an unknown and uncharted ethic morass before there is a regulatory framework for addressing the obvious and uncharted dangers from such a project.”

In an August, 2022 LifeSiteNews article, we noted,

“Bourla’s Pfizer has also come under fire for its resistance to transparency about its vaccine. As covered by LifeSiteNews, the pharmaceutical giant has been fighting the release of trial data revealing how much the company knew about their mRNA-based vaccine’s risks.”

In a previous March, 2021 article, we reported,

“Israel’s ‘Green Passport’ vaccination program has created a ‘medical Apartheid,’ distraught citizens say. Israeli citizens who are reaching out for help on media platforms. “I agreed with my friend, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, that we would bring shipment after shipment and complete the vaccination of the over-16 population in Israel during March,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted on January 10.” “It’s very intense over here in Israel. I don’t know how much you see,” said Ilana Rachel Daniel in a video posted March 3rd on Bit Chute. “It’s terrible. It’s a very, very, very frightening situation.”

In another video posted on the Facebook page Radiant Israel on February 18, Israeli Gilad Rosinger described the green passport system as a “pre-holocaust agenda.”

“If you do not submit to this wicked, demonic, tyrannical agenda, if you choose to say, ‘you know what, I’m not ready to participate in this experimental program,’ then you are now considered a second-class citizen in Israel,” Rosinger said. “My grandfather was the only survivor out of his whole family of the Holocaust and this is exactly how it started. With discrimination, with essential and non-essential businesses, with people saying that Jews are second class citizens,” he said.

It was reported on Oct. 3, 2024 by medical freedom advocate Dr. William Makis that Israel’s Official Data on COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects is missing. Makis states over 283,000 Vaccine Injury reports from 2021 were “lost due to technical errors” How convenient. Makis reports, “Israel’s Health Ministry failed to review 82% of reports on side effects from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.”

Makis continued,

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman revealed that the Israeli Health Ministry received 345,200 reports of adverse events following the administration of the Pfizer mRNA injection. However, only 18% of those reports were recorded in the ministry’s database. The other 82% were “lost” due to “technical errors”, Times of Israel reported. The Health Ministry also failed to process an additional 33,000 reports filed by the public regarding side effects due to limited ability to analyze reports filed anonymously. During the pandemic, Israeli officials repeatedly told the public that the vaccine’s side effects were mild and that serious adverse events were “rare.” These claims were used to justify forced vaccinations. Israelis who refused the shots were barred from schools, restaurants, pools, events, driving tests, and public areas Israel’s rollout of the shots provided the data for other countries to push their own mass vaccination campaigns then. The country was also among the first to implement harsh vaccine mandates for nearly all age groups, adding to a mask mandate that police violently enforced. These were accompanied by harsh rhetoric from officials, who blamed deaths and lockdowns on the unvaccinated. And finally, A Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) study in 2022 of young, healthy Israelis found that COVID mRNA shots caused a shocking 25% increase in deadly cardiovascular events.

Zionism vs religious Judaism

The most important thing to learn about Israel is the huge contrast between religious Judaism and the Zionist ideology that Israel was founded on, which rules the alleged “nation of the Jews.” While neither group has yet to embrace the true religion of Jesus Christ, the differences between many religious Jews and their Zionist counterparts are crucial for understanding Israel and why it has been the source of so many conflicts. I will, above all, be relying on statements from Orthodox rabbis and other non-Zionist Jews for this.

Most people in North America wrongly assume that Israel and its policies are strongly supported by almost all Jews in the world. I thought that as well – until after October 7. Then research revealed there are deep divisions in the Jewish world between non-Zionist religious, orthodox or secular Jews and the more extreme, now ascendent Zionist Settlers who are violently hostile towards Muslims, Christians, and even many Palestinian and non-Palestinian religious Jews.

The most extreme Zionists, such as the powerful Hasidic Chabad-Lubavitch and other similar sects, view non-Jews to be lesser humans – even “subhuman animals” and “Amalek.” The results of this investigative reporting was astounding to us. We found that many Jews, as you will read later in this series, consider the Zionist-founded state of Israel to be a racist-supremacist, antisemitic, violent, apartheid state and consider Zionism to be a Jewish heresy.

The disturbing discoveries of U.S. journalist Alison Weir

U.S. journalist Alison Weir became president of the Council on National Interest and the executive director of If Americans Knew, a think tank dedicated to informing people about the Middle East and its conflict. In her well-documented book, Weir includes many critical statements from Zionist and non-Zionist Jews, numerous U.S. politicians, and much more. Her book and the video presentation below are huge eye-openers on the history and influence of Zionism and the extraordinary, only one-sided reporting that Western media have produced on Israeli news developments.

Her book is titled Against Our Better Judgment – The hidden history of how the U.S. was used to create Israel.

Following is some of the promotional material:

Prodigiously documented… Alison Weir must be highly commended for throwing such a brilliantly hard light on the relationship between the United States and Israel. I hope this marvelous book gets all the attention it deserves. – Ambassador Andrew Killgore Soon after WWII, U.S. statesman Dean Acheson warned that creating Israel on land already inhabited by Palestinians would “imperil” both American and all Western interests in the region. Despite warnings such as this one, President Truman supported establishing a Jewish state on land primarily inhabited by Muslims and Christians. Few Americans today are aware that U.S. support enabled the creation of modern Israel. Even fewer know that U.S. politicians pushed this policy over the forceful objections of top diplomatic and military experts. As this work demonstrates, these politicians were bombarded by a massive pro-Israel lobbying effort that ranged from well-funded and very public Zionist organizations to an “elitist secret society” whose members included Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis. AGAINST OUR BETTER JUDGMENT brings together meticulously sourced evidence to illuminate a reality that differs starkly from the prevailing narrative. It provides a clear view of the history that is key to understanding one of the most critically important political issues of our day.

Weir discusses the book in her 2014 video-recorded talk below. If you read or watch anything in this article, please at least watch her calm, factual, objective overview of what she discovered from her extensive research on Israel. It included a visit there to see for herself what the truth was compared to what most Americans have been led to believe about Israel.

Like ourselves, Weir was stunned by what she learned and could hardly believe the extent of manipulation, deceit, violence, and danger to the United States and the world that Zionism has proven to be. Don’t let the fact that the book was published in 2014 deter you from listening to Weir. What she reveals is very applicable to the current conflict.

If you have strong views about Israel, one way or the other, are a sincere truth-seeker, and are open to having your views possibly contradicted by compelling evidence, this book is a must-read or the video a must-view. It is also an easy read.

Weir is not an overly intellectual person. Like ourselves at LifeSiteNews, she cares deeply for those who suffer and for whatever can be done to help alleviate or end their suffering. Journalists have a uniquely influential role and obligation to report the truth because news media reports can have an enormous impact for good or ill. For those with a well-formed conscience and good heart, as Weir appears to be, journalism is accepted as a special, serious calling.

Weir started her research without any preconceptions or any agenda. I could not find anything on her religious background. She is neither Jewish nor Palestinian. What she learned has motivated her to start her organization and do whatever she can to awaken Americans and the world to the truth about the deadly, growing conflict in Israel and the frightening influence of Zionism on American government and culture.

As you can imagine, and as LifeSiteNews has experienced, Weir’s determination to tell the truth, regardless of extreme pressures to not do so, has resulted in many negative consequences for her. She has been shut out of her previously successful journalism roles and been falsely accused of being antisemitic and many other ridiculous charges to shut her up. That is what happens to anyone who reports the truth about Zionism.

Keep doing this work takes a special commitment to the truth and bravery. Most do not persevere because they have not experienced such intense intimidation and threats and are rarely supported by those above them and even by many family and friends. Weir deserves our gratitude.

Weir’s website presents 12 essential facts for understanding the current Israel-Gaza violence. Clicking on each item presents a dropdown list of useful supporting details for each of the facts.

The critical importance of understanding this conflict that threatens wider war

The conflict affecting Israel, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Turkey and other surrounding nations has reached a critical, historic phase threatening not only peace in the Middle East but also threatening to imminently become a great powers nuclear conflict involving the United States, China and Russia. That is why it is urgent to understand better why this is happening and what can be done to resolve it.

Because of the biased propaganda flooding Western news reports, the truth can only be arrived at by relying upon alternative news media, which have nothing to gain from being for one side or the other.

For most of the alternative media we use, and for ourselves, the truth is all that matters. No pressure is put on us from anyone to tell the story one way or another.

From here on, this series will present, as promised, videos and other statements from many varied Orthodox rabbis and other non-Zionist Jews on Zionism, Zionist Israel, and its crimes against humanity.

I consider that the least reported, understood and most important part of the Israel/Palestinian story. It appears that hardly any Westerners are aware of how deeply many religious Jews, including thousands of rabbis, oppose Zionism and the false “state of the Jews.”

