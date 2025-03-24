Mark Carney declares he is both Catholic and ‘absolutely’ pro-abortion

New Liberal leader Mark Carney insists he will defend abortion 'unreservedly' in Canada while claiming to be a follower of the Catholic faith.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has made few public statements about abortion, but many public statements about being Catholic. Thus, there were feeble hopes that Carney might repeal Justin Trudeau’s infamous 2015 declaration that no pro-lifer can run for the Liberal Party of Canada.

The only public statement on abortion that I have been able to find from Carney until now is his post on X the day Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24, 2022.

“I’m proud to live in a country where a woman’s right to choose is so strongly supported. But the devastating decision today in the U.S. is a clear reminder that progress should never be taken for granted,” he wrote. “Our commitment to protecting fundamental rights must be unwavering.”

It was a clear indication that Carney is pro-abortion, and that his alleged Catholicism is secondary to his commitment to feticide. Keep in mind that Canada is the only democracy and one of the only countries in the world (we keep company with North Korea) where abortion is permitted up until birth, for any reason and for no reason at all, funded by the Canadian taxpayers. No other Western country permits, funds, and facilitates barbaric late-term abortions with such enthusiasm.

Yesterday, however, Carney informed the press that he is both pro-abortion, and a practicing Catholic.

“Prime Minister Carney, you are a practicing Catholic. You attended church before you visited the Governor General this morning. Do you explicitly support a woman’s right to choose, and how will your faith impact your policy deliberations should you win this election?” a journalist asked him during his first press scrum.

Carney could hardly wait for her to finish, saying “absolutely” before letting her complete the question. “Thank you for the question,” he responded, beaming at her. “I wouldn’t have drawn attention to the fact that I went to church, but thank you for noting it. I absolutely support a woman’s right to choose, unreservedly, and I will defend it as the Liberal Party has defended it: proudly and consistently.”

This, you’ll note, is not the slick “personally pro-life but politically pro-choice” tactic. No, Carney supports Canada’s abortion-until-birth regime “absolutely,” “unreservedly,” and “proudly.” Continuing, he said:

I don’t speak about these matters. I think what’s relevant – when I say matters, I mean my personal faith, my spirituality – but I’ll say what’s relevant is that it informs my sense of responsibility and service. I feel that I should serve our country the best I can, and if I go back to my journey to standing in front of you here, I did feel, at the turn of the year, as the crisis bore down on us and the need for big change, that I should put my hand up and be part of that change. I’m humbled that I was chosen as leader of the Liberal Party. I am privileged that I have had this short time in government. We have made major changes to put Canada in a stronger position, but much more needs to be done, and that’s why I’m standing here in front of you, and have asked, and the Governor General has agreed, to have this election, so that we can make positive change that brings this country together and build an economy that works for everyone.

The long answer was delivered with Carney’s already signature stumbling, rambling delivery, punctuated by “ums” and “ahs” – but he did not hesitate to support his predecessor’s abortion policies. Carney was prepared for the question, and keen observers will notice that he pivoted from emphasizing that his faith does not impact his position on abortion, but did influence him to run for Liberal leadership to save Canada from the “crisis” he saw unfolding. This is the progressive version of Trump stating that God saved his life so he could save America, although nobody will point that out.

Carney should be asked why he supports the “right” to dismember a nearly full-term pre-born child who can feel excruciating pain in the womb – but I suspect he won’t be.

