Was Freemasonry behind the death of Pope John Paul I?

Fr. Charles Murr shares details about a secret evening meeting that Pope John Paul I had with Cardinal Sebastiano Baggio, a suspected Freemason, the night before the Holy Father died.

(LifeSiteNews) — Father Charles Murr, author of Murder in the 33rd Degree: The Gagnon Investigation into Vatican Freemasonry, rejoins me on another episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

Just last month, I had Father Murr on to lay out the evidence of Masonic infiltration of the Vatican and its far-reaching consequences. Click here to watch that episode if you missed it.

Today, I invited him back to share details about a secret evening meeting that Pope John Paul I had with Cardinal Sebastiano Baggio, a suspected Freemason. That meeting took place the night before the Holy Father passed away from an apparent heart attack, and Father Murr tells me Cardinal Baggio’s handling of the meeting may have caused the heart attack.

What’s more, this secret meeting was covered up from the outset. Which raises the question: Did the Freemasons have Pope John Paul I killed?

There are many fascinating details and stories in today’s episode with Father Murr, so be sure to give it a listen below or by clicking here. Be sure to check out Father’s eye-opening book Murder in the 33rd Degree here as well.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com.

