Matt Walsh obtains more parts of anti-Christian manifesto by Nashville ‘transgender’ school shooter

Matt Walsh's revelations are now the third high-profile leak of parts of Audrey Hale's writings, which were recovered by police after she murdered six people – including three children – at the Covenant School last year.

(LifeSiteNews) — Earlier this week, we reported on the Tennessee Star’s publication of more than four dozen pages of the Nashville “transgender shooter” Audrey Hale’s manifesto, recovered from her car by police after she murdered six people – including three children – at Covenant Christian school last year. Those pages included descriptions of Hale’s transgender fantasies, her desire for puberty blockers, and how she “hated” her Christian parents’ view on transgenderism.

On June 12, Matt Walsh of The Daily Wire announced that he had also secured leaked documents from the manifesto, which appears to take the form of a diary or journal. “The Daily Wire has obtained materials written by the trans shooter who killed six people at a Christian school in Nashville,” Walsh wrote on X. “The writings – concealed for over a year – reveal the shooter’s anti-Christian, pro-trans, and perverse ideas in the weeks before the attack.”

Walsh posted a series of photos – some of which were previously obtained by the Tennessee Star, including the page that refers to Hale’s “imaginary penis” – of the manifesto to X:

20/ For now, this is the information we have: pic.twitter.com/r3LlYJPWfZ — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 12, 2024

Throughout the manifesto, Hale rages against her upbringing. She calls her parents “manipulative” and writes that it is “total ignorance” when parents “make them go to youth group + force Christian friends in their life because the old ones were ‘a bad influence.” She added: “Parents actually believe religion can change nature. That could explain why I don’t practice religion anymore. Let kids think for themselves.”

It is easy, however, to see why Hale’s parents were so concerned about her thinking. Hale also refers to her “autistic brain” in one of the pages, which is unsurprising – many trans-identifying youth struggle with autism and end up “fixating” on the idea of gender transition. Hale writes that, “Having a brain like mine is godliness.”

On the same page, she engages in repulsive, pornographic fantasies about having a male body and sodomizing a female. As with many people who identify as transgender, pornography appears to have played a significant role in Hale’s identity.

Until now, the manifesto has been suppressed, with the FBI claiming that it should not be published due to the fact that it might spread “false narratives.” In the immediate wake of the shooting, LGBT groups called on legal authorities to suppress the manifesto, presumably to hide the fact that Hale’s murder of three 9-year-old children and three adults appears to be another act of transgender terrorism.

Hale was deeply disturbed – but she was also radicalized, her grievances against the Christian parents who cared for her right up until the day of her shooting spree nurtured by the claims of the LGBT movement. As Walsh noted, the best way to combat “false narratives” is to release the entire manifesto – something that would have surely already been done if the motive of the killer was racial or religious.

Clearly, people involved closely with the case feel the same way, as Walsh’s revelations are now the third high-profile leak of parts of Hale’s writings. Steven Crowder obtained several pages last November; the Tennessee Star obtained dozens of pages earlier this week; Walsh and The Daily Wire obtained several pages days later. I suspect that the Star and The Daily Wire may have the same source. In any event, there is a public interest in knowing why Audrey Hale shot six people to death in a Christian school last March – and the authorities should publish her motives in their entirety.

Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B'nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon's first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

