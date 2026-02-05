Media boss comes out as a traditional Catholic. What’s causing young men like him to convert?

Jordan Schwarzenberger, age 28, has recently started speaking openly about the Faith. He’s been laying it all out — from original sin to Vatican II.

(LifeSiteNews) — One of the biggest names in the online media world – the man who manages the Sidemen, a YouTube collective with more than 23 billion views – has come out as a traditional Catholic.

Not as “spiritual but not religious,” and not as a casual, cultural Catholic like some celebrities and politicians in the media space. No, he’s explicitly, openly and with conviction staked himself out as a traditional Catholic. And from the way he talks, you know he knows what he’s talking about.

Jordan Schwarzenberger, age 28, the manager and co-founder of Arcade Media, has recently started speaking openly about the Faith. He’s been laying it all out — from original sin to Vatican II.

Today we’ll look at who he is, what he said, and why this moment matters — not just for the Church, but for the whole online world that shapes our culture today.

Who are the Sidemen, and who is Jordan Schwarzenberger?

To understand the significance of this story, we need to know who Jordan Schwarzenberger is and who the Sidemen are. The Sidemen are a wildly popular British YouTube group – essentially a superstar collective of internet personalities (including famous YouTuber KSI and his friends) known for comedy skits, challenges, and gaming videos. If you’ve been on YouTube, you’ve seen adverts for videos by Mr. Beast – it’s the same sort of vibe.

Across their various channels they have millions of subscribers and even more views globally. In the UK and beyond, the Sidemen are household names for many young people – their influence on internet culture is hard to overstate.

Jordan Schwarzenberger is the man behind the curtain helping run this empire. He co-founded Arcade Media and began managing the Sidemen’s brand and business. Despite being only 28, he’s already a Forbes “30 Under 30” entrepreneur and even serves as an advisor on the British government’s Small Business Council at 10 Downing Street.

Before Arcade, Jordan cut his teeth in digital media as a creative at – get this – Vice and LADbible, not exactly bastions of Catholic virtue, and as a talent manager at YMU. In other words, he’s been deeply immersed in the secular media world for years.

In short, he’s a high-achieving young executive in mainstream entertainment, managing some of the biggest online stars of our time.

It’s precisely because of Jordan’s prominence in the digital entertainment space that his recent public embrace of traditional Catholicism is making waves.

This isn’t some guy starting a Catholic YouTube channel and generating an audience. It’s the manager of one of the world’s biggest YouTube groups, a well-connected media insider, suddenly proclaiming deep, orthodox, counter-revolutionary Catholic beliefs. It’s on a whole other level.

So how did this all come about?

This is The John-Henry Westen Show.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share









