Media ignore 400-year anniversary of Mayflower Compact that established America

November 23, 2020 (LifeSiteNews.com) — The Mayflower Compact, originally called the 1620 agreement, celebrated 400 years on November 21 and is the genesis of the United States Constitution. The media were silent about it, possibly because they are responsible for birthing the 1619 Project, the error-laden historical revisionism of the New York Times. Celebration of the Mayflower Compact would mean recognizing it for setting the stage for America. The 1619 Project demonizes our history with an erroneous hyper-focus on slavery.

In 1620, freedom-seeking Pilgrims sailed across the Atlantic aiming to establish a colony in modern-day New York but landed in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The Pilgrims (or Separatists) were traveling with outsiders to their religion, whom they called Strangers. The Pilgrims and Strangers wanted to stay where they had landed in Cape Cod. Desiring to ensure law and order while they waited for approval, men in their group signed the Mayflower Compact.

The document is significant because it was the first of its kind establishing rules for self-governance in what would become our democratic republic, the United States of America. In fact, according to the Plimoth [sic] Planation website, which devotes itself to the preservation of local history, “[I]n 1802, John Quincy Adams described the agreement as ‘the only instance in human history of that positive, original, social compact’ and it is popularly believed to have influenced the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution.”

The Mayflower Compact states:

In the name of God, Amen. We whose names are underwritten, the loyal subjects of our dread Sovereign Lord King James, by the Grace of God of Great Britain, France, and Ireland King, Defender of the Faith, etc. Having undertaken for the Glory of God and advancement of the Christian Faith and Honour of our King and Country, a Voyage to plant the First Colony in the Northern Parts of Virginia, do by these presents solemnly and mutually in the presence of God and one of another, Covenant and Combine ourselves together in a Civil Body Politic, for our better ordering and preservation and furtherance of the ends aforesaid; and by virtue hereof to enact, constitute and frame such just and equal Laws, Ordinances, Acts, Constitutions and Offices from time to time, as shall be thought most meet and convenient for the general good of the Colony, unto which we promise all due submission and obedience. In witness whereof we have hereunder subscribed our names at Cape Cod, the 11th of November, in the year of the reign of our Sovereign Lord King James, of England, France and Ireland the eighteenth, and of Scotland the fifty-fourth. Anno Domini 1620.

Patriots and historians view the 1620 arrival of the Pilgrims and their governance as the seedling that grew into the paradigm that America became. Per the National Reporter, “[t]he Mayflower Compact likewise set the mold for consensual self-government, as ideal and practice, which would also spread throughout New England.”