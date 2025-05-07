Media, left-wing senator push ‘study’ claiming abortion bans harm women

The mainstream media is spreading abortion disinformation, publicizing a survey from left-wing Senator Jon Ossoff and the pro-abortion American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

(LifeSiteNews) — The media is trumpeting a “survey” that pushes pro-abortion talking points and came from a pro-abortion group and a left-wing senator.

According to WRDW, for example, “Georgia doctors” are “confused” about the state’s protections for human life. Similarly, Atlanta News First lapped up the propaganda slop, claiming “Survey of Georgia clinicians finds state’s near-total abortion ban causing confusion, delaying care.”

State law forbids abortions once a baby’s heartbeat can be detected, except in cases of rape, incest, physical “medical emergencies,” and pregnancies deemed allegedly “medically futile,” as LifeSiteNews previously reported.

Pro-lifers, however, correctly affirm that all human beings are deserving of protection, no matter the circumstances of their conception.

Abortion – the destruction of an unborn child – is never justifiable, nor is it medically necessary to preserve a woman’s life or health, as medical experts have attested.

Still, articles made the claim based on a “survey” from left-wing Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, conducted with the pro-abortion American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG). Planned Parenthood previously endorsed Ossoff.

The slim three-page report from Sen. Ossoff’s office does not indicate how many people took the survey, but the Atlanta Journal-Constitution says 38 OB/GYNs participated in it. Its headline claimed “Georgia OB-GYNs say state abortion law risks mothers’ health.”

The survey quotes “Lara Hart,” an OB/GYN. Short of being a disinterested respondent, Dr. Hart is an Ossoff donor, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) data.

She gave $100 to Sen. Ossoff in 2020, along with hundreds more in donations to liberal causes, with many donations made through payment processing platform ActBlue.

Of the 38 respondents, 30 expressed concerns about the state’s law when it comes to women’s health. But even 38 is an incredibly small amount of the total OB/GYNs in Georgia. As Chris Queen points out in PJ Media, “Georgia has 980 obstetricians and gynecologists as of May 2023.” This means the survey included only 4% of all OB/GYNs. It also excludes other medical professionals who provide actual healthcare to pregnant women.

Sadly, this is simply the latest pro-abortion pushed by activists and their willing allies in the mainstream media to fall apart under closer examination.

For example, recent studies have completely debunked the claim that pro-life laws would lead to OB/GYNs fleeing states that protected the human rights of preborn babies. By extension, the claim that pro-life laws would lead to “maternity care deserts” has also been thoroughly debunked. Pro-life laws have also not contributed to an increase in infant mortality, as abortion proponents claimed. (Abortion, in fact, increases infant mortality).

Georgia in fact has been a hotbed of pro-abortion misinformation, as failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris and left-wing outlet ProPublica pushed the false narrative that women died due to the state’s laws against abortion. Rather, they died because they took dangerous abortion pills.

Abortion supporters lie about human rights – it’s no wonder they lie and deceive about the actual effects of a law.

Follow Matt Matt lives in northwest Indiana with his wife and son. He has a B.A. in Political Science with minors in Economics and Catholic Studies from Loyola University, Chicago. He has an M.A. in Political Science and a graduate certificate in Intelligence and National Security from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. He has worked for Students for Life of America, Students for Life Action, Turning Point USA and currently is an associate editor for The College Fix.

