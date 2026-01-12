Media tries to whitewash story of Kentucky mother who aborted, buried son in backyard

Journalists avoid the details when it comes to stories like 35-year-old Melinda Spencer burying her baby boy in the backyard after taking abortion pills.

(LifeSiteNews) — One of the reasons that the abortion industry has been able to cover up the largest-scale destruction of human life in recorded history is because the mainstream media, with few notable exceptions, has helped them do it. The recent story of a Kentucky woman who killed her pre-born baby boy with abortion pills and buried him in her backyard starkly highlights this brutal fact.

Reading the mainstream media’s coverage of abortion, one will get the inescapable impression that there are two key players in this debate: the abortion movement, and the anti-abortion movement. The main character in this great moral drama — the pre-born child — is usually left entirely absent. Indeed, the press goes to great lengths to hide the humanity of the pre-born at every opportunity.

At a pro-life conference some years ago, I sat on a panel with veteran pro-life activist Monica Miller. She has retrieved the tiny, mutilated bodies of thousands of aborted babies from dumpsters and photographed them; she describes her American horror story in the essential book Abandoned: The Untold Story of the Abortion Wars.

We were asked by an audience member how to help people visualize what abortion has cost us. Miller paused, and then offered a question in response: “Where do you put 60 million bodies?”

That simple question cuts to the heart of the media’s great failure. Where do you put millions of bodies? Abortion is not a victimless crime. The primary victim is suctioned apart with an aspirator, dismembered with metal tools, or poisoned with pills. Their bodies are then incinerated, discarded as trash, sent to medical research facilities, or simply flushed down the toilet. Most of these millions vanished without a trace, and few journalists are willing to do what Miller did: hunt down their bodies, photograph them, tell their stories — and the stories of their last, awful moments.

Every so often, there is a story that even the press cannot ignore. The story of 35-year-old Kentucky woman Melinda Spencer, who was charged with fetal homicide and abuse of a corpse after killing her pre-born son with abortion pills and burying his body “in a shallow grave” on her property, is one such story. The fetal homicide charge has since been dropped because Kentucky’s fetal homicide law states: “Nothing in this chapter shall apply to any acts of a pregnant woman that caused the death of her unborn child.”

Even in this case, the mainstream press bent over backward to avoid discussing the details, which include a little boy buried in his mother’s backyard. The old media adage “if it bleeds, it leads” is still true — unless we are talking about abortion. The Guardian reported that she buried “the remains of her pregnancy” on her property and noted that the police had “described the fetus as ‘developed’” while carefully omitting the police report’s actual phraseology — that she “took the medication which resulted in the death of a developed male infant.”

In the Guardian’s story, the “developed male infant” has simply vanished. Spencer buried him in the backyard; the Guardian buried the little boy’s poisoned corpse under a careful cover of camouflaged language. The actual story, they made clear, was about how abortion laws result in the prosecution, even persecution, of women. Spencer’s story is a microcosm for what the mainstream press is doing for the entire abortion industry. How can tens of millions of small children be killed, virtually without a trace?

Because when these children are buried in the backyard of our society so that nobody will see them, journalists are stealthily heading to the scene of the crime — and then stomping on the fresh earth covering the fresh corpses, disguising the place of burial, and straightening up to face the cameras: “Nothing to see here, folks. Nothing at all.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

