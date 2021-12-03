Medical board concludes pro-trans doctor’s online harassment of critics ‘amounted to misconduct’

Those of us involved in this debate online have known for years that Harrop is a particularly pernicious bully.

(LifeSiteNews) – As the transgender movement faces increasing pushback not only from the Right but from feminists, liberals, and even prominent atheists such as Richard Dawkins, the vitriol of trans activists is reaching a fever pitch. J.K. Rowling has faced both death threats and doxing; trans activists frequently threaten violence to “TERFS” (trans-exclusionary radical feminists) on social media; and vocal critics of gender ideology often face what one recipient referred to as “terror campaigns.”

I wrote an extensive profile of several of the conservative women being targeted by gender activists recently in The European Conservative, and now more details of one doctor’s involvement in these campaigns is being revealed. Thirty-one-year-old Dr. Adrian Harrop, an associate general practitioner at the Brownlow Health Central in Liverpool, has been exposed before a medical tribunal as a serial harasser who utilized social media to “identify and potentially target individuals for online and even real-world abuse,” as the Daily Mail put it.

Those of us involved in this debate online have known for years that Harrop is a particularly pernicious bully, although some of the details of his harassment still cannot be published. But the Mail is now publishing many facts hitherto unavailable to the public, including the fact that he has demanded that female critics of his views get off social media; has disparaged them in vile terms; posted about their children and the location of their school online; and even given hints as to where they live. The intent of these online attacks, it has been established, was to drive opponents of trans ideology offline and out of the debate.

In fact, Harrop used the threat of doxing to silence his critics, telling one that he would only cease posting her name and professional details online if she left Twitter. At one point, he explicitly told a critic that he did not want her to “feel safe or welcome here,” noting: “A simple solution here…Delete your profile and remove yourself and I’ll remove all tweets with references to your name.” Dr. Harrop also insinuated that his ideological opponents had health problems despite not having information to prove this.

Fortunately, complaints about Harrop’s hundreds of tweets finally reached the General Medical Council, and Ryan Donoghue of the GMC informed a hearing that Harrop’s actions at times constituted an overt “campaign of cyber bulling.” Harrop faced disciplinary action last year, with the Mail reporting that it was concluded that “his most extreme tweets had impaired his fitness to practice [as a physician] and amounted to misconduct.” According to Donoghue: “He was motivated by a different view on transgender rights. He felt so strongly that he was right that he saw it as his job to silence those on the other side of the debate.” Harrop’s case is ongoing (see this tweet thread with details).

It bears mentioning that Harrop’s behavior is common for those on the pro-trans side, and that his campaign is a good example of what those who speak out against the trans movement’s agenda often face. The farce of tolerance is exposed by the viciousness faced by those from both the Right and the Left who dare to question the tenets of transgenderism, with men like Harrop willing to engage in harassment, insults, misogyny, threats, and even blackmail to bully their ideological opponents into submission. Harrop’s case, unfortunately, is not an aberration; it is a microcosm.

As these examples surface and are made public, hopefully those who have been led to believe that the transgender movement is only opposed by mean-spirited people will realize that in most cases, the precise opposite is true. Harrop, and his fellow activists, must be held accountable for their behavior.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

