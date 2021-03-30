John-Henry Westen

Meet the 3-year-old who got discriminatory abortions banned in Mississippi

Hudson Hartman is tenderly referred to as Senator Hudson by those in the Mississippi State Senate.
Tue Mar 30, 2021 - 2:12 pm EST
March 30, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Hudson Hartman and his mom Mika captured the hearts of Mississippi Senators and representatives while testifying in support of a bill to ban abortions based on race, sex, disability, or genetic make-up. Hudson is a three-year-old vivacious boy with Down syndrome.

On today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Hudson’s mom, Mika Hartman, joins me to share heartwarming story behind Hudson’s law. I even got to meet sweet Hudson.

Watch the full interview and meet Hudson!
 

From Hudson’s conception to the passing of the pro-life law, Mika shares how she saw the hand of God guiding them. Mika and her husband have two other children.

Hudson’s pregnancy came as a beautiful surprise to Mika and her husband, even though early on, the doctors noted abnormal markers. At one of Hudson’s initial ultrasounds, the doctors noted Hudson’s heart didn’t have any chambers and he had a few other abnormalities. The amniocentesis confirmed that Hudson had trisomy 21, or Down syndrome.

After a difficult pregnancy, Hudson was born with heart failure and transient leukemia. He was a fighter and within 4 weeks he was cancer free.

Due to Hudson’s heart, the Hartman family moved from Colorado to Mississippi. Mika shares how God’s hand guided them through their journey. After selling their own home in just 48 hours, they made offers on a few other homes before finding their current home.

Unbeknownst to them, their neighbor was running for the state senate. He asked them to testify at the Mississippi capitol and got the Hartman’s connected with the Susan B. Anthony List.

When Mika testified before the Mississippi Senate for the Human Life Equality Act in 2020 which outlawed abortions based on race, sex, disability, or genetic make-up, everyone fell in love with Hudson. He tenderly became known as Senator Hudson after a photo of him in Senator England’s chair went viral.

Two weeks ago, before National Down syndrome Day, the Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed another piece of pro-life legislation into force called Hudson’s Law, which mandates the sharing of helpful information to parents about children with Down syndrome.

I hope this heartwarming story will help those on the fence see the humanity of the pro-life cause and put an adorable face to the movement to stop the millions of babies being brutally killed every year.

