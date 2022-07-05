Meet the Opus Dei priest Pope Francis banned from saying Mass

Fr. Jesusmary Missigbètò opens up on The John-Henry Westen Show about why he continues speaking out against Pope Francis, even as he's been banned from saying Mass, preaching, and hearing confessions.

(LifeSiteNews) — Today’s special guest on The John-Henry Westen Show is Father Jesusmary Missigbètò, a “canceled” Opus Dei priest from Ivory Coast.

Father Jesusmary may be familiar to many of you. LifeSite has published several of his open letters to Pope Francis, all of which stem from his refusal to retract criticism of the pope for supporting same-sex “civil unions.”

Most recently, Father Jesusmary received a notice from the Vatican affirming Opus Dei’s sanctions, which include a ban on saying public Mass, preaching, and hearing confessions.

On today’s episode, Father Jesusmary opens up to me about his motivation to continue speaking out amid the sanctions levied against him.

“My motivation is very simple. The Vatican has to speak clearly and follow the traditional path of the Church, not go out” he says. “Because tradition is the preservation of the truth, and it’s the way we must choose to go to heaven. So this is my motivation: to help Pope Francis understand that it’s better to follow the path of Saint John Paul II and Pope Benedict and all recent popes.”

Father Jesusmary adds later on that he considers himself “happy” despite the great trials he’s facing.

“I know that Mother Mary is with me because I’m her son and [Jesus’] son,” he says. “So with Jesus and Mother Mary, it’s not possible to be sad. No, it’s not possible. Even though we have our problems, I’m happy.”

Listen to today’s episode here:

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











