Meet the Opus Dei priest Pope Francis banned from saying Mass

(LifeSiteNews) — Today’s special guest on The John-Henry Westen Show is Father Jesusmary Missigbètò, a “canceled” Opus Dei priest from Ivory Coast.
Father Jesusmary may be familiar to many of you. LifeSite has published several of his open letters to Pope Francis, all of which stem from his refusal to retract criticism of the pope for supporting same-sex “civil unions.”
Most recently, Father Jesusmary received a notice from the Vatican affirming Opus Dei’s sanctions, which include a ban on saying public Mass, preaching, and hearing confessions.
On today’s episode, Father Jesusmary opens up to me about his motivation to continue speaking out amid the sanctions levied against him.
“My motivation is very simple. The Vatican has to speak clearly and follow the traditional path of the Church, not go out” he says. “Because tradition is the preservation of the truth, and it’s the way we must choose to go to heaven. So this is my motivation: to help Pope Francis understand that it’s better to follow the path of Saint John Paul II and Pope Benedict and all recent popes.”
Father Jesusmary adds later on that he considers himself “happy” despite the great trials he’s facing.
“I know that Mother Mary is with me because I’m her son and [Jesus’] son,” he says. “So with Jesus and Mother Mary, it’s not possible to be sad. No, it’s not possible. Even though we have our problems, I’m happy.”
Listen to today’s episode here:
The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.
It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.
We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.
You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].