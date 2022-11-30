Meet the sensational pro-life advocate who uses satire to change hearts and minds on abortion

My guest on tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Laura Klassen, a fellow Canadian and pro-life advocate who creates brilliant satirical videos where she uses humor to make pro-abortion arguments look foolish.

(LifeSiteNews) — My guest on tonight’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Laura Klassen, a fellow Canadian and pro-life advocate who creates brilliant satirical videos where she uses humor to make pro-abortion arguments look foolish.

Klassen, the founder of the pro-life organization Choice42 (pronounced “Choice for Two”), discusses how these satirical videos came about, her involvement in a short, animated film, and the testimonies of women who were persuaded not to keep their child and not follow through with an abortion.

“We, again, just want to show the truth, to say that abortion will damage you,” she says. “Not only does it kill your child, but if you go through with the murder of your own child, that leaves you with a very deep wound on your heart. And so I wanted to share true stories and have a couple women share their experiences just so that women who are considering abortion can see what it has done to other women.”

Klassen also explains how she changed her mind on using graphic images of what an abortion does to a baby in her pro-life advocacy. When she founded Choice42, she thought that approach would make them look “crazy” and “offensive.”

“But … one of the things that our organization does is we actually talk one-on-one with women who have abortions booked and basically try and get them to have mercy on their babies and not to have them murdered,” she explains. “So once you start doing that, you realize that you need to speak very truthfully to women, and you need to show them what they’re about to do to their child, if that’s what it takes for them to have a wake-up call about what abortion is.”

Listen to my interview with Laura Klassen below or watch above (I recommend watching so you can see Klassen’s humor and wit in action!).

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

