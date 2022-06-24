Meet the young ‘Pro-Life Spiderman’ who climbs skyscrapers to help the unborn

Maison Des Champs, better known as 'Pro-Life Spiderman,' joined me on today's episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

(LifeSiteNews) — On today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show (recorded before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade), I spoke with pro-life activist Maison Des Champs, better known as “Pro-Life Spiderman” for his ability to climb skyscrapers with ease.

Des Champs explained to me why he has chosen skyscraper climbing to raise money and awareness for pro-life causes, as well as how he feels so comfortable climbing without any equipment.

“So I started climbing skyscrapers last August, and the first one I did was to protest COVID mandates,” he said. “But my original plan was to always climb for pro-life and pro-life charities because … you get so much criticism when you stand up for pro-life. There’s just so much backlash that it needed to happen.”

“I just climb with my hands and feet,” Des Champs added. “I grab the windowsills that stick out, or the decorative panels that stick out, but I have a background in rock climbing. I’ve been climbing for about five years now … and it’s hard to convey to people who don’t rock climb that climbing skyscrapers is actually a lot easier than climbing rock.”

“Even if I were to slip, I’m not going to fall. I’m going to catch myself.”

Des Champs has scaled skyscrapers across the United States, making the local news each time he does it. He also tells me how he’s able to avoid jail time or legal trouble, even if he does manage to get arrested on occasion. To hear about that, listen to today’s episode below, and be sure to check out ProLifeSpiderman.com while you’re at it.

