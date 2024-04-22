Melania Trump raises $1 million for homosexual Republican group at Mar-a-Lago event

Melania Trump reportedly launched an ‘unprecedented’ GOP campaign to court homosexuals at an event for the Log Cabin Republicans, which promotes homosexual ‘marriage’ and adoption and says identifying as ‘LGTBQ’ should be ‘celebrated.’

PALM BEACH, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — Former First Lady Melania Trump has hosted her first major 2024 presidential campaign event on behalf of her husband, Donald J. Trump, at the couple’s Mar-a-Lago resort residence, raising over $1 million for the pro-LGBT GOP group, Log Cabin Republicans.

Like their woke neo-Marxist Democrat counterparts, the Log Cabin Republicans declare on their website “that being a member of the LGTBQ community is something that should be celebrated.”

Whether wittingly or not, by including themselves within that powerful, divisive political “LGTBQ community” identity, the Log Cabin Republicans and their supporters – including Former President Donald and Melania Trump – are aligning themselves with Marxist political power.

Saturday’s event was apparently a small gathering of deep-pocketed homosexuals and others who support the Log Cabin Republicans’ agenda, which includes further codifying homosexual “marriage” in law, a nationwide ban on so-called “conversion therapy,” and forcing government-assisted adoption agencies to place children in same-sex households at the expense of their safety and wellbeing.

Mrs. Trump was introduced at the fundraiser by homosexual Richard Grenell, former ambassador to Germany and acting Director of National Intelligence during the Trump administration.

Earlier in the day, Grenell said that “MELANIA TRUMP will launch the most aggressive campaign we’ve ever seen from Republicans to win support from gay and lesbian Americans.”

Grenell encouraged homosexuals to join the Republican Party without renouncing their homosexuality.

The event was touted as “the launch of the single most important and unprecedented gay and lesbian voter outreach initiative of any Republican presidential nominee in US political history,” according to Bill White, a wealthy CEO of strategic consulting firm Constellations Group, who has been “married” to a male since 2011.

“Sources close to Melania believe she will be an asset to conservative voters with socially liberal views,” wrote People Magazine’s Linda Marx and Kyler Alvord, “and says that Donald approves of her capitalizing on that strength.”

“Donald says what he has to, so don’t believe everything he espouses on social issues,” a political source told People. “It’s hard to know his true feelings on anything because he says what the group he is talking to wants to hear.”

The host committee for the event included, in addition to Grenell, White, White’s “husband” Bryan Eure, and Republican donors Saul Fox and Amanda Schumacher, according to an earlier report by Politico. Elizabeth Ailes, widow of the late Fox News CEO Roger Ailes, and Deborah Magowan, widow of the late San Francisco Giants owner Peter Magowan, were also listed as host committee members.

In the final days of the 2020 presidential campaign, Mrs. Trump declared, “I’m First Lady Melania Trump. I support the Log Cabin Republicans, and I am unapologetically outspoken,” referring to the name of the Log Cabin Republicans’ Trump campaign site, “OUTspoken.”

A year later, Donald Trump hosted a large black-tie gala for the Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago, where Melania Trump received the organization’s “Spirit of Lincoln” award.

Mar-a-Lago has since become a major symbolic gateway for the intrusion of homo-Marxist ideology within the MAGA (Make America Great Again) political movement. If he were still in office, Trump would likely be hosting these events at the White House instead of his Florida home.

In December 2022, just two days after Joe Biden signed the so-called “Respect for Marriage Act” into law, LGBT-identifying Republicans celebrated its enactment at a gala event at Mar-a-Lago, again hosted by the former president himself.

A little over a year later, Log Cabin Republicans celebrated the contrived notion of protecting homosexual “marriage” at Mar-a-Lago.

Fast-forward one more year, and Log Cabin Republicans were dancing and popping champagne at a “wedding” between two men conducted at the famed Republican presidential resort compound.

John Sullivan, one of the two “grooms,” reportedly wrote on Instagram, “Huge thank you to Donald Trump for giving us the green light to have our wedding at the beautiful Mar-a-Lago club.” Sullivan is the Log Cabin Republicans of Tennessee’s vice chairman and treasurer.

The Trump family — including the professed Catholic former first lady — are playing with fire by allowing pro-homosexual Marxist political power to seep into the Republican Party.

