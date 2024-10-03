Melania Trump supports abortion, but so has every First Lady since Roe v. Wade

Once-celebrated First Ladies of the United States have been anything but a Christian influence and protectors of unborn life behind the scenes in the White House for the last 60 years.

(LifeSiteNews) — By coming out publicly as an abortion champion during the final weeks of her husband’s presidential campaign, Melania Trump is replicating her 2020 last-ditch effort to get her husband across the 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue finish line when she announced that she “unapologetically” supported Log Cabin Republicans, the LGBT juggernaut within the GOP.

You may recall that her husband lost that election.

In her new book, Melania wrote, “We are all entitled to maintain a gratifying and dignified existence,” as a justification for abortion.

I pointed out to her on social media that: “Killing the child in your womb is far from ‘dignified,’ Melania,” and asked, “Aren’t children entitled to a ‘gratifying & dignified existence?’”

Far from presenting a weak alliance to the abortion industrial complex, Melania went on “to defend late-term abortion … repeating standard Planned Parenthood talking points almost verbatim,” noted my colleague, Jonathon Van Maren.

Despite the fact that Catholic Melania has been photographed wearing a veil at the Vatican and kneeling in prayer next to her husband at Washington, D.C.’s John Paul II shrine, her views on abortion are no different from every First Lady of the United States since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973.

As such, our once-celebrated First Ladies have been anything but a Christian influence and protectors of unborn life behind the scenes in the Presidential mansion for the last 60 years.

Jill Biden said that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade in 2022 “was shocking and devastating,” and labeled pro-life activists “extremists.”

said that the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade in 2022 “was shocking and devastating,” and labeled pro-life activists “extremists.” Michelle Obama said she was “heartbroken” over Supreme Court’s “horrifying” Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade and directed women and girls to use the services of Planned Parenthood.

said she was “heartbroken” over Supreme Court’s “horrifying” Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade and directed women and girls to use the services of Planned Parenthood. In 2010, former First Lady Laura Bush, wife of George W. Bush, announced that same-sex “marriage” and abortion were points of contention with her husband.

Daughter Barbara was once featured as a keynote speaker at a lavish Planned Parenthood fundraiser in Texas and has called Planned Parenthood an “exceptional organization.”

Hillary Clinton has been perhaps the most outspoken First Lady advocating for unbridled abortion rights. She has opposed legislation to end the gruesome practice of partial birth abortion and urged government funding for organizations such as Planned Parenthood to perform abortions overseas.

has been perhaps the most outspoken First Lady advocating for unbridled abortion rights. She has opposed legislation to end the gruesome practice of partial birth abortion and urged government funding for organizations such as Planned Parenthood to perform abortions overseas. Although she never shared her views publicly, behind the scenes Barbara Bush, wife of George H.W. Bush, believed abortion should be legal.

When Barbara Walters later said to her during a video interview, “You are pro-choice,” Bush responded, “That’s right.”

During her husband’s presidency, Nancy Reagan avoided talking about abortion, but she later said that although she personally opposed the practice, she felt it was a woman’s “right to choose.”

After her husband, Ronald Reagan, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, the former first lady changed her tune and became an impassioned supporter of using stem cells extracted from aborted human embryos to conduct research that might lead to defeating the debilitating disease.

She was also reported to have said in 1987, “I don’t give a damn about the right-to-lifers.”

Rosalynn Carter reportedly said, “I oppose it for myself, but I have a hard time with deciding for other women what is right for them.”

reportedly said, “I oppose it for myself, but I have a hard time with deciding for other women what is right for them.” Betty Ford , wife of Gerald Ford, was unapologetically pro-abortion: “I felt very strongly that it was the best thing in the world when the Supreme Court voted to legalize abortion.”

, wife of Gerald Ford, was unapologetically pro-abortion: “I felt very strongly that it was the best thing in the world when the Supreme Court voted to legalize abortion.” Patricia Nixon, wife of Richard Nixon, said that abortion was a “personal matter.”

