Melinda Gates endorses Joe Biden for president, says abortion prevents too many children

Melinda Gates said she made her first presidential endorsement for Joe Biden because of the Trump administration’s pro-life policies and claimed abortion is a ‘fundamental issue’ because some women ‘can’t feed’ children.

(LifeSiteNews) — As I noted in this space back on June 3, Melinda French-Gates – who divorced her adulterous husband Bill back in 2021 – left the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in May and promptly committed a $1 billion fortune to the abortion wars. Both Bill and Melinda have always been abortion enthusiasts, but Melinda has made it clear that feticide will be one of her primary focuses as a solo philanthropist. It is for that reason that she recently announced an endorsement of Joe Biden.

In an editorial for CNN, French-Gates noted that she has never endorsed a presidential candidate before (not that her allegiances were ever in doubt) because of her work with leaders on both sides, but that the previous Trump administration’s pro-life policies had changed her mind this time around. Trump, she noted “deliberately appointed Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade,” also claiming that abortion is “healthcare” and that “access to basic services like contraceptives” was also threatened.

To drive that point home, she followed her editorial by posting a video interview with her 21-year-old daughter Phoebe Gates to X, captioning it “Two years ago today, Roe v. Wade was overturned and my daughters’ generation lost a fundamental right that I grew up with. I recently talked with my daughter, Phoebe, about the importance of reproductive freedom and why this year’s election is so critical.”

“Tell me what it’s like to have the rollback of reproductive rights happen in your lifetime,” she told her daughter.

“I think unsurprising, but disappointing,” Phoebe replied. “The majority of the country knows that they care about women making decisions about their body, and I think that’s why this election is so important, because Gen Z especially has been put in a place where we don’t have a ton of control. Whether it’s our own bodies, the economy, the climate, we feel out of control, and this is really, really critical,” the young abortion activist continued.

“I have learned from women that when they can time and space the births, of their pregnancies, women will tell you all over the world, ‘I can then make the decisions about the rest of my life I want to make, my education, my career, starting a business,’” French-Gates told her daughter.

“And in some places in the world, women will tell you it’s a life and death issue for them, because they might already have four or five children, and they can’t have another one ‘cause they can’t feed them. So it is a fundamental issue for women.”

Gates did not explain why, in this scenario, she has identified the problem as too many children rather than not enough food; her passion for population reduction means it may never have occurred to her.

Phoebe followed up with a final question: “Why do you feel like reproductive freedom is so integral in this election?”

“In your lifetime, when you were born, there was a right [sic] on the books that women had to their reproductive health,” French-Gates replied (referring to feticide, not health). “And so this election is so consequential because it really hangs in the balance whether that reproductive freedom is going to move forward in our country or whether it’s going to continue to roll back.”

Bill and Melinda Gates see themselves as philanthropists, but they have been funders of an enormous amount of death and misery. As Nigerian human rights activist Obianuju Ekeocha wrote in 2016 in her “An African Woman’s Open Letter to Melinda Gates” in response to Gates’ committing an enormous amount of money to “reproductive rights” in Africa: “I see this $4.6 billion buying us misery. I see it buying us unfaithful husbands. I see it buying us streets devoid of the innocent chatter of children. I see it buying us disease and untimely death. I see it buying us a retirement without the tender loving care of our children. Please Melinda, listen to the heart-felt cry of an African woman and mercifully channel your funds to pay for what we REALLY need.”

Melinda isn’t listening. Or at least, she’s not hearing. She sees a woman with four kids and not enough food and thinks: If she had two or three less children, she wouldn’t be hungry. Why are so many of the world’s richest people so intent on doing so much damage?

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











