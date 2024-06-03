Melinda Gates gives major boost to abortion activists, feminists with $1 billion donation

With abortion referendums coming up across the United States, Melinda Gates and other abortion activists are hoping her fortune will tip the scales in favor of the abortion industry.

(LifeSiteNews) — Bill and Melinda Gates have long been passionate advocates for the abortion industry, pouring tens of millions into initiatives designed to ensure less children make it into the world. Bill has donated extensively to International Planned Parenthood; funded journalists to write pro-abortion stories; condemned pro-life policies; and once celebrated in an interview with Bill Moyers how “global health” initiatives lead people to decide they “don’t need to have as many children.”

The issue, for Bill, is intergenerational; when Moyers asked him where his passion comes from, Gates replied: “My dad was head of Planned Parenthood.”

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is currently going through a series of seismic shocks after the famous couple split over Bill’s serial adulteries; Melinda is now resigning as co-chair of the organization, which will change its name to the Gates Foundation. Melinda, a nominal Catholic, will branch out on her own, pouring her money into causes important to her.

On May 13, she announced on X that her priority would be focusing on “women and girls in the U.S. and around the world” – Hillary Clinton responded: “Melinda, this is so exciting.”

READ: 89,000 babies have been saved from abortion since end of Roe: report

When Hillary Clinton finds something exciting, you can be assured that it is bad news for the vulnerable. CEO Mark Suzman wrote a letter to the Gates Foundation employees noting that Melinda wanted to focus on women’s issues: “after a difficult few years watching women’s rights [abortion] rolled back in the U.S. and around the world, she wants to use this next chapter to focus specifically on altering that trajectory.” In short, a substantial fortune is about to be thrown into the abortion wars – the Gates Foundation endowment was over $75 billion as of last year.

As Forbes stated on June 1: “Economic power is social power is political power. In that regard, [Melinda] French Gates holds immense power, and with a laser focus on shaping the future of women’s rights [sic], the implications are profound. In her statement, French Gates made clear where she’s set her sights, stating, ‘This is a critical moment for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world—and those fighting to protect and advance equality are in urgent need of support.’ Indeed, women’s rights [sic] are at a precarious juncture that will likely reverberate for decades to come.”

READ: Think unborn babies are just ‘clumps of cells’? These videos will make you think again

Forbes pinpointed abortion as one of the key issues Melinda French Gates will focus on, noting that she recently wrote in the New York Times that “my 1-year-old granddaughter may grow up with fewer rights than I had.” Depending on which state she was in, her granddaughter would have had more rights if she had still been in the womb, but abortion activists believe that the magical birth canal confers humanity and human rights. Melinda – and other abortion activists – hope that the Gates fortune will tip the scales in favor of the abortion industry. As Forbes reported:

The $1 billion commitment includes grants to be made by Pivotal Philanthropies Foundation, with $200 million going to U.S. organizations protecting women’s rights [sic]—including the Center for Reproductive Rights, MomsRising Education Fund and the National Women’s Law Center—with a noted emphasis on women’s reproductive freedom [sic]. Another $240 million is going to 12 global leaders—which include former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, seven-time Olympic gold medalist Allyson Felix, Liberian peace activist Leymah Gbowee and Afghan educator Shabana Basij-Rasikh—who will each direct their own $20 million fund “to charitable organizations they consider to be doing urgent, impactful, and innovative work to improve women’s health and well-being in the U.S. and around the world.” Additionally, French Gates announced that $250 million will be awarded through an open call to grassroots organizations, which are often underserved by big donors, launching in the fall.

That is an enormous infusion of cash into the abortion wars – the Center for Reproductive Rights is one of the most powerful abortion organizations in the United States. As Forbes admiringly noted, this is “a bold, ambitious move by French Gates… It’s a play that frees her up to focus all of her efforts where they are needed most: on taking back the power not just for herself, but for all women.” With abortion referendums coming up across the United States and pro-life organizations being outspent by massive margins, Melinda Gates is about to ensure that the fight for the lives of the pre-born is even more of a David and Goliath struggle.

RELATED

Report details billions of dollars Warren Buffett has funneled to abortion groups around the world

Melinda Gates’s ‘family planning’ group has strong ties to abortion, transgenderism

Ron DeSantis is fighting back against Florida’s radical pro-abortion amendment

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











