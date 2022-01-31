Men who choose not to work are setting a bad example for their children

Thanks to the COVID shutdowns, men continue to avoid going to work, with many spending idle hours on the Internet or playing video games.

(LifeSiteNews)— COVID shutdowns have exacerbated the problem of men staying at home and not going to work.

High unemployment rates due to severe COVID restrictions plus extra taxpayer dollars for people who have lost their jobs have added to an existing problem of healthy men who refuse to pursue employment.

In some cases, the situation is worse because married men are staying at home being lazy while making their wives work, something condemned by the Catholic Church.

“Women, again, are not suited for certain occupations; a woman is by nature fitted for home-work, and it is that which is best adapted at once to preserve her modesty and to promote the good bringing up of children and the well-being of the family,” Pope Leo XIII writes in Rerum Novarum.

“Almost 1 in 8 men [is] sitting out during his best years,” a recent Wall Street Journal article noted. The newspaper reported “millions of [people] appear to have quit work entirely. The labor-force participation rate was 61.9% in December. That’s 1.5 points below the pre-pandemic level, and barely changed since August 2020.”

The decline began in 1948 and has continued to go downward as more women enter the workplace.

It’s time for men to fulfill their responsibility and go back to work.

And if you do have a job now, start preparing for the next layoff or career change by finding a second source of income as a back-up to carry you over until you find your next job.

Stop using COVID as a reason to stay at home in your bunker

We probably all know healthy men who used a COVID layoff as an excuse to stay at home and continue to this day to claim they are afraid of a virus that is not likely to kill them. Meanwhile, their wives go to work.

If you have two arms and two legs and you honestly cannot find a job, you can shovel snow or cut grass. And there’s no need to fear jab mandates leading you to get fired when you work for yourself. It takes a few dollars to buy some paint brushes and basic tools and look for handyman work around your town.

For people with physical disabilities or serious comorbidities, there’s remote work and jobs you can do from home, like watching people’s pets or buying and selling used items on Facebook Marketplace (like some of that extra junk people bought online shopping during the COVID lockdowns).

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: STOP Medical Discrimination at the Ronald McDonald House! Show Petition Text 16458 have signed the petition. Let's get to 17500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Tell the Ronald McDonald House in British Columbia (BC) and Yukon to stop discriminating against families who do not wish to get the experimental COVID-19 vaccine! It seems incredible -- like one of those click-bait headlines you see every day on shady websites.



But this is 100% real, and represents a terrifying new reality that families with sick children are facing without any rational or logical justification.



That's why we're asking you to SIGN and SHARE this crucial petition asking the Ronald McDonald House Charities leadership to STOP discriminating against the unvaccinated family members of sick children who need their support.



The Canadian Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon, which provides housing for the families of sick children who are being treated in nearby hospitals, has sent letters to families ordering them to submit to the experimental COVID shots or to vacate the premises -- regardless of their children's needs.



On the organization's website, the Ronald McDonald House plainly states the following: "All guests and visitors to the House must show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. These measures in addition to an abundance of sanitizer and kindness will help us ensure the safety of everyone at the House."



But, of course, none of the measures suggested by the Ronald McDonald House, much less the COVID-19 vaccine, have been successful in stopping or even slowing the virus' transmission or reducing infection rates.



And with Pfizer's own CEO admitting just this week that the two COVID shots are not effective at preventing infection, it remains unclear what, exactly, the Ronald McDonald House means by "full vaccination."



Regardless, denying families housing during their child's hospital stay -- which is the primary mission of the Ronald McDonald House -- is not only a misguided discriminatory practice, it's stunningly cruel, and it must not continue going forward.



So please take a minute to SIGN and SHARE this important petition calling on Ronald McDonald House British Columbia and Yukon to stop discriminating against families based on their vaccination status.



These families need to focus on supporting their loved ones through very difficult medical situations and procedures, not get caught up the maddening politics of the COVID vaccine.



Whereas the Ronald McDonald Houses have historically been a refuge for needy families, they have now tragically succumbed to the mass formation psychosis over COVID taking Canada and the world by storm, and have decided to join in the unconscionable mass targeting of the unvaccinated to virtue-signal their way through these unprecedented times.



This is unacceptable -- particularly from an organization like the Ronald McDonald House -- and it must stop.



Thank you! FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Canadian-based Ronald McDonald House evicts unvaccinated family of 4-yr-old with cancer': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadian-based-ronald-mcdonald-house-evicts-unvaccinated-family-of-4-yr-old-with-cancer/



'Pfizer CEO backtracks on jab effectiveness, admits two shots offer ‘very limited protection’': https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pfizer-ceo-claimed-covid-jabs-were-100-effective-now-says-2-shots-offer-very-limited-protection-if-any/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Being a responsible father means having a job

Furthermore, being a responsible father and husband means working. Specifically, we can see the problems with fathers not working and the benefits of kids seeing their dads working.

One, it’s the moral responsibility of a man, barring any debilitating condition, to financially provide for his family. Seeing dad stay at home playing video games while mom goes off to work is a terrible model for children, both boys and girls.

It tells daughters not to prioritize childbearing and homemaking while leading boys to believe they never have to grow up into a mature human being.

Second, consider the benefit when the children see dad hustling to make money during slow times at his business, while looking for a new job or just to provide for his family.

Daughters learn to look for similar characteristics in a future husband, and sons are taught the value of making sacrifices for family.

My paternal grandfather, whom I never met, worked innumerable jobs and hours to provide for nine kids and my grandmother. Stories like this, evidently, stick with men through the generations and provide a model for husbands and fathers.

Men also have a saintly model for making sacrifices to provide for our family in St. Joseph. To him should we turn in times of trouble.

RELATED: Sen. Hawley says stopping the Left’s destructive agenda hinges on men being men and not wimps

Matt lives in northwest Indiana with his wife and son. He has a B.A. in Political Science with minors in Economics and Catholic Studies from Loyola University, Chicago. He has an M.A. in Political Science and a graduate certificate in Intelligence and National Security from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. He has worked for Students for Life of America, Students for Life Action, Turning Point USA and currently is an associate editor for The College Fix.

Share











