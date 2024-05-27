Menopause in your 20s? Young girls are not being warned about this side effect of ‘transitioning’

Women identifying as men are becoming postmenopausal in their 20s due to side effects from 'transition,' which is far more dangerous than trans activists have led the public to believe.

(LifeSiteNews) — Here’s a headline that would have made no sense to anyone a decade ago: “Trans men ‘becoming postmenopausal’ in their 20s.”

That’s from The Telegraph, and let me translate: Women identifying as men are becoming postmenopausal in their 20s due to side effects from “transition,” which is far more dangerous than trans activists have led the public to believe.

Anyone who has been paying attention over the past few years will recognize a distinct pattern: a new study comes out revealing that sex change surgeries and accompanying hormone “treatments” are having both short-term and long-term devastating effects on their recipients; trans activists insist the study is flawed in some way and that “the science” says that transition prevents suicides; lather, rinse, repeat.

But it is important to note each of these studies because the cumulative weight of the emerging evidence is, I believe, going to eventually crush the transgender movement’s hold on public policy (and indeed, is already beginning to do so). In this latest study published in International Urogynecology Journal, experts analyzed 68 trans-identifying women who were taking testosterone “to change their identity from female to male and found that 95 percent had developed pelvic floor dysfunction.”

Read that number again: 95 percent.

According to the study, the participants, “who were as young as 18 and had an average age of 28, had bladder and bowel symptoms that medics would expect to see in a woman after the menopause,” with experts warning, once again, that “the impact of the sex-changing drugs on bodily functions are under-researched and under-reported” and that many people are not being told the actual risks when they go to gender clinics. Indeed, many people are being actively misled by LGBT curriculum in schools and LGBT propaganda being disseminated by most of our major institutions.

The side effects aren’t minor, either. 87% of the study participants had “urinary symptoms such as incontinence, frequent toilet visits and bed-wetting”; 74% “had bowel issues including constipation or being unable to hold stools or wind in”; unsurprisingly, 53% suffered from sexual dysfunction. Incontinence is defined as when urine unintentionally leaks. Other issues included “burning sensations” as well as both “urgency and difficulty in going,” with nearly half of the study participants suffering from an “orgasm disorder” and a quarter experiencing pain during sexual intercourse.

A third of the study’s participants were still students.

Elaine Miller, a pelvic health physiotherapist, told The Telegraph: “A lot of women are absolutely fine until the menopause and then they start to get leaky. That appears to be exactly the same trajectory for female people who take cross-sex hormones, but there hasn’t been much in the way of research.” She has already worked with many detransitioners suffering from side effects they were not told of. Incontinence, in particular, has proven extremely embarrassing and debilitating for many.

The study was led by Lyvia Maria Bezerra da Silva at the Federal University of Pernambuco, Brazil. Da Silva stated that the study’s findings indicated “a high frequency of at least one of the pelvic floor dysfunction symptoms” and urged more research into testosterone because the “long-term effects are still unknown.” What we do know is increasingly concerning, and the evidence is steadily piling up that we are doing largely irreparable, irreversible damage to thousands upon thousands of young people, most of whom are not told that the dangers of the path they are embarking on and many of whom are told that what they are doing is reversible.

When these practices are finally banned, we are going to be faced with legions of young men and women who have been physically devastated by this quackery.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

