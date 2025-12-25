Merry Christmas from LifeSiteNews!

On behalf of everyone at LifeSiteNews and Sign of the Cross Media, co-founder and CEO John-Henry Westen wishes you a happy and holy Christmas.

(LifeSiteNews) — Hello my friends, I’m John-Henry Westen, co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews. From all of us here at LifeSiteNews and Sign of the Cross Media, I wish you a happy and holy Christmas.

What a year it has been. So many ups and downs. So much has happened that it can be hard to take it all in.

There is so much confusion and uncertainty in the world — and even in the Church. At times, the forces arrayed against Jesus Christ and His Truth seem insurmountable.

The faithful remnant who refuse to be silent in defense of Christ and His Truth often find themselves unwelcome — not only in the halls of power in Washington or Ottawa, but even in the Vatican and many cathedrals.

Those who strive for holiness are often misunderstood and shunned — sometimes by other good people — through misunderstandings, false rumors, or fear.

It’s hard to know who to trust any more, with lies and falsehoods abounding. It seems the hearts of many have grown cold.

Does that sound familiar? It should. These were the conditions before the Messiah came the first time — when many of the religious leaders who were called to recognize Him did not.

Instead, it was simple shepherds and wise men from afar who saw reality much more clearly.

Even the holy Saint Joseph, in his distress, considered quietly putting Mary away when he discovered she was with child — until the angel of the Lord intervened.

They were turned away from every inn, from every place of shelter, even as Our Lady was about to give birth — because hearts had grown cold… cold enough to turn away a mother about to give birth!

They found refuge in a poor and lowly stable to give birth to the Savior of the world. But what glory came. Angels announced His birth to the shepherds, their song filled the night air.

The Holy Family and the poor little ones rejoiced in their poverty, in their littleness, because they had the only real Treasure on earth – the Pearl of great price was before them, with them, in them, as He is in us. They could see and touch the King of Kings – God Almighty – the whole goal and purpose of their lives. And we can still do that today at every Mass – we can have Jesus and touch Him and hold Him.

But at this present time, like never before, we can relate to the coming of the Babe of Bethlehem. Shunned by the Church and by the world for fidelity to Christ and His Truth we are a small remnant, but it is beautiful and even joyful to see the baby Jesus reflected in one another, to see Him alive in those who believe, in those who despite the attacks and the shunning refuse to be silent, refuse to accept the lies, refuse to shake their beliefs about life, about family and most importantly about the one true faith.

We see you faithful and holy ones who pray and support this mission. We see in your gifts, your prayers and your comments the love and the warmth of Jesus Christ – as powerful and alive today as ever, in fact the darkness of our times makes His presence in you shine all the more brightly.

I can’t tell you the joy it gives me to see you – to see Him in you – to recognize Him so clearly shining from you. You are a beacon of truth in a very dark world, you support this work to shine the light of His truth for everyone to see. Pray with us that many will accept, believe and live His Truth.

Thank you with all my heart.

And from all of us here at LifeSiteNews and Sign of the Cross Media, have a happy and holy Christmas, and may the New Year bring us even closer to Our Savior.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and CEO of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

