Mexico’s woke new president Claudia Sheinbaum is strongly pro-abortion and pro-LGBT

Mexico’s new president is atheist ‘climate scientist’ Claudia Sheinbaum, who called abortion a ‘right,’ celebrated homosexual ‘marriage,’ and plans to use her power to promote ‘sexually diverse’ ideology.

(LifeSiteNews) — Claudia Sheinbaum, who pitched herself as a successor to Mexico’s outgoing leftist president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is the new president after a landslide victory on June 2 that saw her securing 58.8% of the votes with 82% of the ballots counted. A former mayor of Mexico City, Sheinbaum has vaunted her credentials as a “climate scientist” and is being celebrated by progressive leaders such as President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the first female president of Mexico – and as a kindred spirit.

Who is Mexico’s new president?

Last year, Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized abortion in a woke activist ruling intended to void abortion laws on the books in nearly all of the country’s 32 states (the ruling referred to “people with the capacity to gestate”) and stated that “the federal public health service and any federal health institution” must offer abortion to “anyone who requests it.” Despite that, 19 states have yet to make abortion legal in their penal codes, and abortion has not yet been added as a “right” to the Mexican constitution, which abortion groups have been pushing for.

Sheinbaum has been careful about speaking too openly about abortion, as many areas of Mexico are populated by pro-life majorities. She stated that the Supreme Court had “resolved” the issue (which is manifestly untrue). In her 100 commitments she would implement if elected, however, one of them was that she would guarantee “access to heath for women throughout their life cycle, especially with regards to sexual and reproductive health.” “Reproductive health,” of course, is merely code for “abortion.”

Sheinbaum has referred to abortion as a “right,” and responded to the overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 by stating that “it would be a setback” if the U.S. were to protect children in the womb. Indeed, the then-Mexico City mayor’s secretary of health, Oliva López Arellano, stated that Mexico City was a place where American women could get abortions unavailable in their own country post-Roe. With that context, it seems likely that, despite suspicion in certain corners from feminists who wanted Sheinbaum to campaign more openly, the new president will be staunchly pro-abortion.

The new president of the majority-Catholic country comes from a secular Jewish background – her family emigrated to Mexico from Eastern Europe – but identifies as non-religious. “I grew up without religion. That’s how my parents raised me,” she said in 2018.

Some LGBT groups have chided Sheinbaum for largely avoiding the transgender issue – other leftist parties have embraced it, with some featuring male candidates running for office as women – but this, again, is likely due to her taking care not to scare off wide swathes of social conservative voters. Opposition to gender ideology has been strong among Latin and South American leaders, even staunchly leftist leaders. But Sheinbaum is being criticized not because she is even remotely conservative – but because activists wish her to go further than she already has.

And she has made her personal positions clear. In 2022, she celebrated the legalization of same-sex “marriage” in the states of Guerrero and Tamaulipas with the statement: “Today the entire country makes progress in equal rights with the passage of marriage equality [sic] in Guerrero and Tamaulipas. I celebrate this demonstration of the will of the people and the search for justice for all men and women by both state congresses. Love is love.”

That same year, she became the first mayor of Mexico City to take part in the city’s LGBT “pride” parade.

In 2023, on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, she posted a photo of herself to X (formerly Twitter) stating: “My dream is to continue to fight for sexually diverse people [sic] as I did in Mexico City.”

Thus, we know that Mexico’s new president is pro-abortion, that she supports the redefinition of marriage, and that she wishes to use her political position to promote “sexually diverse” ideology, which is political language for the ever-multiplying panoply of LGBT identities. Pro-abortion groups have been pushing legislators hard to solidify their Supreme Court victory with a constitutional amendment, and the LGBT movement has been pushing for acceptance and implementation of the homosexual and transgender agenda.

Based on Claudia Sheinbaum’s public statements and track record, they have every reason to be optimistic.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

Share











