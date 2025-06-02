Michelle Obama absurdly claims childbearing is ‘the least’ of what the reproductive system is for

The abortion debate is not about whether to get pregnant or not. It is about whether you have the right to violently end the life of a child once he or she exists.

(LifeSiteNews) — Former first lady Michelle Obama, who launched a new podcast with her brother earlier this year, stated on May 25 on IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson that a woman’s unique ability to grow and carry a child inside her body is “the least of” what the reproductive system is for in discussion with her guest, longtime friend Dr. Sharon Malone, an OB/GYN.

Michelle’s husband Barack Obama was, when elected, the most pro-abortion president to occupy the White House. Michelle, for her part, campaigned for Kamala Harris in 2024, making abortion one of her key issues. The “frustrating” thing, she said on her podcast recently, is that the issue “has been reduced to a question of choice, as if that’s all of what women’s health is.”

“I attempted to make the argument on the campaign trail this past election that there’s just so much more at stake because so many men have no idea what women go through,” Obama said. “We haven’t been researched, we haven’t been considered, and it still affects the way a lot of men lawmakers, a lot of male politicians, a lot of male religious leaders think about the issue of choice, as if it’s just about the fetus, the baby.”

READ: Montana bans LGBT ‘pride’ flags from public schools, government buildings

It is worth noting that Michelle Obama, despite being a passionate supporter of feticide, instinctively conflates the terms “fetus” and “baby” when discussing the issue. She’s right, for once. “Fetus” is merely Latin for “young one”; those abortion activists insisting that “it isn’t a baby, it’s a fetus” are calling the child a baby in a different language.

“Women’s reproductive health is about our life,” Obama went on. “It’s about this whole complicated reproductive system that the least of what it does is produce life. It’s a very important thing that it does, but you only produce life if the machine that’s producing it – if you want to whittle us down to a machine – if the machine is functioning in a healthy, streamlined kind of way. But there is no discussion or apparent connection between the two.”

To be charitable to Obama, presumably the point she was attempting to make is that the abortion debate has been boiled down to a discussion about the rights of the child in the womb to the exclusion of the mothers. If so, she’s missing the nearly non-stop coverage of mainstream media coverage that rejects the humanity of the unborn by default and insists (wrongly) that laws protecting them are designed to harm women. Indeed, pro-lifers have long insisted that when a woman is pregnant, we should be discussing two patients rather than one.

Malone, however, concurred with Obama’s assertion that the ability to grow and carry a baby is the “least” of what the reproductive system does, adding that “one of the things that is disturbing” is that the “government has gotten involved in decisions that are personal and healthcare decisions,” a common abortion activist talking point that, once again, is only valid if the baby in the womb… is not a baby.

“It’s not just about whether someone chooses to have a pregnancy or not, but this is a situation where a woman should have control over her body – when and if to have a baby, and to decide how that pregnancy should continue,” Malone said.

WATCH: Irish activist exposes dark side of anti-human ‘surrogacy industry’

Once again, the point is being missed – and probably deliberately so. The abortion debate is not about whether to “have a pregnancy” – presumably Malone means the choice to get pregnant or not. It is about whether you have the right to violently end the life of a child once he or she exists.

That question is the hinge upon which the entire abortion debate swings. As Greg Koukl puts it: “If the unborn is not a human being, no justification for abortion is necessary. However, if the unborn is a human being, no justification for abortion is adequate.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share











