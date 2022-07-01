Michigan GOP candidate Ryan Kelley speaks out after FBI arrest: ‘Christians are being persecuted’

Ryan Kelley, a devout Catholic, husband, and father of six is running to be the 50th governor of Michigan.

(LifeSiteNews) – If you’re still not totally convinced about the corruption of the Biden administration and its relentless campaign against political opponents, this must-see interview will blow your mind.

Today, I speak with Ryan Kelley, a devout Catholic, husband, and father of six who is running to be the 50th governor of Michigan. Early last month, Kelley was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for attending the January 6th rally in Washington D.C.

The front-runner candidate talks to me about his ongoing campaign to secure the GOP primary in August, as well as why Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) chose to arrest him at a moment when he is leading the race in a number of polls.

“They continue to come after anyone that they disagree with,” Kelley noted. He blasted the Biden administration’s many moves to “weaponize the FBI” against the people and “the aiming to silence conservatives.”



Kelley says its because of his Christian, pro-life, pro-family, and pro-freedom platform that he and his campaign are being attacked. “I’m on God’s side,” he stated. “I have a strong message and I’m not scared, and I speak it clearly strong conservative values, and it’s attracting people to our message.”

He also describes why he attended the January 6th rally, and that he never entered the Capitol building or had altercations with police on that day.

“I was there supporting President Trump. The fraud that happened in the 2020 election here in Michigan and many other places, we were unhappy how that process turned out,” Kelley noted.

He highlights how the campaign against him and others who were in the D.C. rally on January 6 is all part of a persecution against conservative Christians.

Kelley, regardless, sees a silver lining in all of his trials, despite the hardships they have caused for his family.

He told me that “the corruption from the Biden administration, the corruption that we have at the state level here, and so much in our government is really, truly being exposed.”

Kelley is hopeful he will win his primary election on August 2nd and eventually defeat pro-abortion Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Despite his arrest, Kelley has seen recent polls placing him ahead of establishment candidates. “Since then, it has been exponential with the amount of supporters that have become activated, the ones that have reached out and support, the ones that have been on the fence,” he said.

Let’s pray for Ryan Kelley, his wife and children, and his fight for life, family, faith, and freedom in Michigan.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

