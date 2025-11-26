Michigan parish offers healing Mass from addictions on America’s ‘biggest bar night’

Holy Spirit Parish in Grand Rapids will offer a Mass of healing from addictions, with a relic of the True Cross, on a night marked by widespread drinking and excess.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — The night before Thanksgiving is known as “the biggest bar night of the year” in the United States.

Reconnecting with high school friends, meeting up with family members, and hanging out with co-workers is how millions of Americans will spend their time this evening.

While enjoying an adult beverage (or two) in moderation is perfectly acceptable, too many Americans go overboard when this day rolls around each year.

One Catholic church in West Michigan is seeking to change that, or at least to be a counter-witness to a culture and world that too often tempts us to indulge in gluttony and excess.

Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Grand Rapids, Michigan, is offering a “Mass of Healing, Recovery, and Renewal” tonight.

Slated to begin at 7 p.m. EST, the liturgy is meant for “those suffering from addiction, those in recovery, and those who love someone battling addiction.”

“Whether you’re walking the road of sobriety, grieving a loved one, or need a space to pray and be held in God’s grace, you are welcome here,” Holy Spirit says on its website.

Father Nick Baker, who is only in his late 20s, is the parochial vicar at Holy Spirit. A graduate of nearby Byron Center High School, he was ordained on June 1, 2024, by Grand Rapids Bishop David Walkowiak.

Baker spoke to LifeSiteNews earlier today about the Mass.

“We had about 100 people come to last year’s liturgy. But thanks to our marketing efforts this time we expect a bigger crowd,” he said.

Baker also told LifeSite about his own past struggles with addiction.

“Sobriety has been a big part of my life of gaining freedom and healing from God. He has worked through my sobriety to bring me closer to him. So I just want to offer that for other people as well.”

Baker attended the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, where he received a bachelor’s degree in 2020. He was awarded a Master of Divinity from Mundelein Seminary in spring 2024.

“The heart of the Gospel is a desire for God to heal us. And the greatest place to receive healing for that is at the source and summit of our faith in the Eucharist,” Baker further explained.

In addition to Mass tonight, a relic of the true cross of Christ will be exposed for attendees to venerate.

Holy Spirit Church is located at 2230 Lake Michigan Dr NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504. For Catholics who live in the area and have questions, Fr. Baker can be reached at: [email protected] or (616) 453-6369.

Share











