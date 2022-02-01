Military lawyer says genetic changes from COVID vaccines are creating a new human ‘species’ under the law

Todd Callender believes the creation of a synthetic DNA molecule creates a new genome with its own 'intellectual property rights.'

(LifeSiteNews) — My guest on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is an attorney fighting on behalf of military members who oppose the COVID vaccine mandates foisted upon them without informed consent.

Todd Callender of the Disabled Rights Advocates law firm joins me for a discussion on the mRNA technology of the experimental COVID jabs. He convincingly argues that because this technology is so new and fraught with concerns, it is practically impossible for anyone to have informed consent before taking the vaccine.

“None of these mRNA adenovirus vaccines are FDA-approved,” he said. “They are emergency use authorization, which means that informed consent requirements come into play. In other words, nobody can force you to become a lab rat.”

But forcing people to become lab rats is exactly what the U.S. military is doing, as well as any other entity mandating the abortion-tainted COVID shots. This is in clear violation of the Nuremberg Code, which upholds the necessity of voluntary consent to participate in a medical experiment — that is, “without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion.”

The fact remains that these COVID shots are still experimental and most everyone on the planet does not know the true extent to which an utterly nefarious agenda is behind them. What’s more, Callender believes the creation of a synthetic DNA molecule does not strictly pertain to nature, but instead creates a new genome with its own “intellectual property rights.”

This may mean that those who’ve been injected with three COVID shots are “no longer humans for purposes of law,” but a “new species.”

You really don’t want to miss today’s episode:

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

It is also available in audio format on platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, and Acast. We are awaiting approval for iTunes and Google Play as well. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit the Acast webpage here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Please sign up now by clicking here. You can also subscribe to the YouTube channel, and you’ll be notified by YouTube when there is new content.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne and their eight children live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout North America, Europe and Asia. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum an annual strategy meeting for pro-life leaders worldwide. He co-founded Voice of the Family and serves on the executive of the Canadian National March for Life Committee, and the annual National Pro-Life Youth Conference. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











