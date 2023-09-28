Million Person March organizer: Canadians from all walks of life united against the LGBT agenda

Joining me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Kamel El-Cheikh, organizer of the Million Person March, to discuss the march and its aftermath.

(LifeSiteNews) — Many people thought that the Million Person March would not happen last week. And yet, the march, composed of people who want to protect their children, especially over “alphabet” issues, was a resounding success.

Joining me on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show is Kamel El-Cheikh, organizer of the Million Person March, to discuss the reasons behind the march as well as its aftermath.

El-Cheikh was born in Lebanon in 1980 after his father decided not to emigrate to Canada despite getting a visa in 1971. Four years later, the Lebanese Civil War broke out, and El-Cheikh saw bodies in the street while still a child. His family finally moved to Canada in the midst of the civil war. The experiences he had gave him a fearlessness he still has, accompanied by an appreciation of what Canada should be.

Discussing the message of the march, El-Cheikh tells me that while “pride” has its own banking apps, its own month, season, year, and stickers, it seems that people are not allowed to disagree with the message of “pride” or have a day for parents. While he may disagree with the lifestyle lived and advocated by those in the LGBT movement, and may say they have a right to their opinion, he finds it “incredibly disturbing” that LGBT activists would “scold us for asking for something so fundamental, so simple”: the right of a parent to raise a child, a right that comes from God.

We also discuss the large Muslim presence at the march, with El-Cheikh, a Muslim himself, telling me that like the Christian community, “they just want Canada back.” According to El-Cheikh, the Muslim community is “responding to the call that we need to reunite with fellow Christians, fellow Buddhists, and all that kind of stuff, because if we’re not united, and there’s a lot we have in common… we can’t liberate Canada’s kids.”

“There is an appetite from all factions, not just from the Muslim community, all factions to be like, ‘You know what, let’s come together. One nation, one flag. It’s very simple, and that’s [to] protect Canada’s kids,’” he says.

We also speak about the large police presence at the march, with El-Cheikh giving the police credit for how they handled the counter-protests. He says “they did a great job because [the counter-protests were] above their heads.”

Recalling the days leading up to the march, El-Cheikh says he met with the police multiple times to discuss what would happen there, and counter-protesters were originally given a limited area to protest. The plans he made with police, however, kept changing, even to the point where he had to warn those organizing the event with him to be “versatile” in the face of a changing situation.

El-Cheikh also insisted that while his side was to remain non-violent, any violence that did break out would be pinned on the police, with his delivery causing multiple police officers to shed tears. Eventually the counter-protesters diminished in number after his word with the police.

Even so, El-Cheikh is not done protesting for the protection of Canadian children.

“Think of this as a victory for… every Canadian,” he says. “Now you got the Stanley Cup. Everybody gets to bring it to their house, have their turkey dinner, bring their friends over, party, and you deserve to party because you got a little bit of relief.”

He also discusses something he calls Mission One, or the Children’s Indoctrination Audit, which has the aim of collecting data on the unions that El-Cheikh maintains acted illegally, such as the Ontario Federation of Labor, who discussed on a Zoom call how to stop the march. He maintains that the government and teachers unions used fear tactics to dissuade members from attending the march.

The initiative would also put pressure on various levels of government and organize future protests to further the protection of children.

“We have records of all of these things, and we’re collecting a lot of records on all these people, because at some point we’re looking for many of them to resign,” says El-Cheikh in connection to the Zoom call. He has a similar message to those in charge of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE).

“We’re looking at them… with a magnifying glass, and we’ve… managed to see a lot of major mistakes,” El-Cheikh says.

For more from Kamel El-Cheikh on the Million Person March, tune in to this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show.

The John-Henry Westen Show is available by video on the show’s YouTube channel and right here on my LifeSite blog.

You can send me feedback, or ideas for show topics by emailing [email protected].

Follow John-Henry John-Henry is the co-founder, CEO and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews.com. He and his wife Dianne have eight children and they live in the Ottawa Valley in Ontario, Canada. He has spoken at conferences and retreats, and appeared on radio and television throughout the world. John-Henry founded the Rome Life Forum, an annual strategy meeting for life, faith and family leaders worldwide. He is a board member of the John Paul II Academy for Human Life and the Family. He is a consultant to Canada’s largest pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition, and serves on the executive of the Ontario branch of the organization. He has run three times for political office in the province of Ontario representing the Family Coalition Party. John-Henry earned an MA from the University of Toronto in School and Child Clinical Psychology and an Honours BA from York University in Psychology.

Share











