MIRACLE! St. Michael statue on President Trump’s bedside table: Fr. Altman tells the story

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of The John Henry-Westen Show, Father James Altman returns to discuss how he managed to get a St. Michael statue into former President Donald Trump’s possession and clarify controversial remarks he made about Pope Francis.

Fr. Altman had been at Mar-a-Lago for the “Catholic Prayer for Trump” event, organized by the Catholics for Catholics advocacy group on the Feast of St. Joseph. The Saturday before he was to fly down to Florida, Altman received a call from our friend, independent Hollywood producer Oscar Delgado, that he wanted to see him the next day, when Altman already had a full Sunday planned.

“He meets me in the chapel where I was celebrating a private Mass. He hands me this box and says it’s a statue of St. Michael that he got at the Cave of St. Michael in Italy. He says, ‘You have to give this to President Trump.’” Altman then took the box with him to Mar-a-Lago, unsure of how he might get it to the former president.

He carried this box throughout the event and was actually one of the last people to leave the club after being held up by an interview at the end of the evening. While exiting, Altman suddenly heard someone call his name. This was a young man named Beau, who had been at his table during the dinner.

“So I walked over, and he said, ‘This is my friend Barron.’ And I immediately say, ‘The Barron?’ And I looked up, and it was him, and sure enough, I was able to give him that statue, and he gave it to his dad.”

Altman continued, “This was nothing less than a miracle because of the timing. That I was held up to the very last moment so that when I was walking back, I would run into the only person I would ever know that I could give that statue to give it to the president.”

I agreed, telling Altman, “You had a miracle the day before, too, that Oscar knew to fly out to give you the statue in the middle of your crazy, busy day because he knew you were going [to Mar-a-Lago].”

“I don’t even know how he knew I was going there because I wasn’t on the menu, so to speak,” Altman added.

Then I asked him, “Even if he knew you were going there, who says you’re going to see Trump?”

“In fact, the president wasn’t there that night. So blessed I was in God’s providence to run into the one person I could give that to who would get it to him. And I hear back that it’s on his desk and perhaps on his bedstand now,” Altman said.

Watch my full interview with Fr. James Altman to hear more about the St. Michael statue story, as well as clarification of remarks he made that many construed as him wishing Pope Francis were in hell.

