Miss Universe pageant’s new transgender owner touts new era for women, men posing as women

The 43-year-old dude, who says he was inspired to get into media by Oprah Winfrey, appears intent on using the beauty pageant as a platform to promote transgender ideology.

(LifeSiteNews) — On January 14, the new owner of Miss Universe took the stage wearing a lowcut dress, platform heels, and heavy makeup to make an announcement: “The Miss Universe organization … from now on, it’s gonna be ran by women.” There were roars of applause and cheering — many attendees rose to their feet. The Thai business owner went on: “Owned by a trans woman, for all women around the world to celebrate the power of feminism.”

Miss Universe’s new owner: “From now on, it’s gonna be ran by women” The new owner is a biological male pic.twitter.com/oBmHtV5oY8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 15, 2023

The new owner of Miss Universe is actually a man — albeit one that, with heavy makeup and more than a little surgery, closely resembles a woman. Anne Jakrajutatip, the Thai CEO of JKN Global Group, had two children via a surrogate and wanted the audience at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center to know that his ownership signaled a new era for Miss Universe (one is tempted to add: Boy, and how.)

Jakrajutatip may be a biological male, but the 43-year-old wanted everyone to know: “It’s the moment, really, for women to take the lead … [We will stand for] diverse cultures, social inclusion, gender equality, creativity, a force for good and, of course, the beauty of humanity. When I was born, as a trans woman, who got bullied and sexually harassed by my own teacher when I was young, plus I was not accepted by society because they did not want to embrace my differences. But guess what? I chose not to surrender. I turned pain into power. And I turned life lessons into wisdom.”

Jakrajutatip paid $20 million for the Miss Universe pageant, and he appears intent on using it as a platform to promote transgender ideology. He says that he was inspired to get into media by Oprah Winfrey, who taught him an important lesson: “In order to gain respect, you need to have success.” While he plans to run the American beauty competition (which he insists is not objectifying but is instead about “empowering women” and “uplifting people”), he will continue his transgender activism in Thailand.

These collisions between sexist beauty contests where women parade their bodies for the objectifying gaze of the viewers and transgender activists are always particularly interesting to me because I hope that everybody loses. These pseudo-pornographic pageants are vulture capitalism at its worst, and I’d be happy to see them disappear, preferably from bankruptcy. That, of course, isn’t likely to happen — and if it does, it is likely because porn-addicted viewers get bored with the softcore offerings of what was once edgy displays of sexuality.

But it is a testament to the totality of the transgender movement’s victory to see young women leaping up to applaud a surgically-altered male announce that he, a woman, will now be leading this institution into a glorious feminist future — because it is now run by he, a woman. And because he, a woman, is running the Miss Universe pageant, it can no longer be considered sexist — because it has become a vehicle for the empowerment of a “transgender woman,” which is to say, a man. I didn’t make that up. That’s a real thing that happened.

Of course, that’s not as ridiculous as a male Olympian winning “Woman of the Year.” Or the first female admiral who is actually a dude (and literally everyone with eyes can see it). But we’re starting to get inured to this sort of thing. We’re getting used to it. And that, as The Babylon Bee’s Seth Dillon noted, is the point: “When I say there are things that should be laughed at instead of lauded, this is the kind of stuff I’m talking about. The reason you have less freedom to speak the truth than you did before is because too many of us took these things seriously. We let insanity become mainstream, and now affirming it is mandatory.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon Van Maren is a public speaker, writer, and pro-life activist. His commentary has been translated into more than eight languages and published widely online as well as print newspapers such as the Jewish Independent, the National Post, the Hamilton Spectator and others. He has received an award for combating anti-Semitism in print from the Jewish organization B’nai Brith. His commentary has been featured on CTV Primetime, Global News, EWTN, and the CBC as well as dozens of radio stations and news outlets in Canada and the United States. He speaks on a wide variety of cultural topics across North America at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions. Some of these topics include abortion, pornography, the Sexual Revolution, and euthanasia. Jonathon holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in history from Simon Fraser University, and is the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform. Jonathon’s first book, The Culture War, was released in 2016.

