MMA fighter challenges gender-confused women to a match. Guess how many have accepted

(LifeSiteNews) —In 2019, the rapper and Oxford graduate Zuby of Southampton, UK, decided to highlight the ridiculousness of the debate over permitting men who identify as women into female sports. On Twitter, he posted videos of himself at the gym, “destroying” female weight-lifting records—and “identifying as female” as he did so. Zuby was a muscular 32-year-old, but not a professional athlete. Despite that, he broke the women’s dead-lift record of 238 kilograms “without even trying.”
Forty-four-year-old MMA fighter Jake Shields, who has competed on the Rock Welterweight Champion and is a former Strikeforce Champion, wants to make the same point—that allowing men to compete against women is stupid, if not dangerous. He took to Twitter this week to issue a challenge:
Since trans men are real men I would like to challenge the 10 toughest trans men in the world to a fight.
I fight them with no training camp and no rest between each fight.
Let’s go, alphabet people get your 10 best and prove me wrong.
My offer has been updated, I will fight Mike Jackson and 10 trans men.
This is a serious offer so get your team ready
A million views and not a single trans Man has stepped up to accept my challenge.
I’m starting to think they don’t have the b[****] to fight me.
Shields, predictably, has had no takers. Critics might write his challenge off as a stunt, but Shields is making a real point. Just as Zuby could beat the women’s dead-lift record “without even trying,” most people wouldn’t be surprised if Shields could do precisely what he says he can—which is take ten women in a row in a fight (or, as he boasted later, all at once). In the ring, ideology doesn’t matter and biology bites back. Alice Atalanta, a pro-trans female fighter, laid that out clearly in a long post written for Medium titled “I am a Biological Female Fighter Competed Against a Trans Athlete. Here’s What Happened.”
READ: Leftists protest campus debate on transgenderism by burning an effigy of Michael Knowles
The son of pastor Artur Pawlowski could be facing massive fines and jail time after he preached Bible verses outside a drag queen story time held at a public library over the weekend.
Nathaniel Pawlowski was detained and ticketed on Saturday by Calgary Police Service (CPS) because he was preaching too “close” to the drag event, in an apparent violation of a new and oppressive bylaw.
SIGN: Nathaniel Pawlowski MUST NOT be fined or jailed for protecting kids from Drag Queens
Pawlowski said that he was outside the event to “preach, read the Bible and just speak.”
Video of the incident shows Pawlowski along with his friend Deklan Friesen speaking to a crowd outside the library.
Calgary City Council last month passed a new “Safe and Inclusive Access Bylaw” that disallows “specified protests” both inside and outside all city-owned and affiliated public buildings. Mayor Jyoti Gondek put her full support behind the buffer zone bylaw.
Please tell Mayor Gondek that the bylaw violating Charter freedoms is both unjust and absurd
The bylaw means pastors or concerned parents protesting pro-LGBT events at public buildings are barred from getting within 100 meters of any such location.
Top constitutional lawyer John Carpay recently blasted Calgary City Council for going to “war” against Canadians’ freedoms by using bylaws to target people’s ability to protest events at public facilities, including drag queen performance directed at children.
In an opinion piece published on March 17 in the Western Standard, Carpay said “freedom of expression is meaningless if citizens are only allowed to say what’s approved by the government, or if expression is banished from public spaces.”
Pawlowski noted that his ticket has no penalty listed yet, as police must “review the evidence on me and that they will be stopping by my home to issue charges.”
His ticket does have a mandatory court appearance date. Each charge under Calgary’s bylaw carries a maximum fine of up to $10,000 and up to a year in jail.
SIGN: Nathaniel Pawlowski MUST NOT be fined or jailed for protecting kids from Drag Queens
Pawlowski had asked the police officers if they would also be enforcing “the same law on to the other side with the Antifa protesters”, but nobody was served a ticket except for he and Friesen.
In June 2022, Calgary City Council, under its left-leaning Mayor Jyoti Gondek, amended the city’s bylaws to “specifically prohibit insulting or demeaning behavior, including unwanted sexual advances, or harassing anyone on the basis of age, race, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity or gender expression, among others.”
In February, Gondek vowed to use the bylaw to go after drag queen story hour protesters after some of the events were postponed by pro-family objectors.
In early March, fulfilling her promise, Calgary City Council then passed the bylaw that banned protesting against drag queen story hours or any other “LGBTQ” events held at public facilities.
SIGN: Nathaniel Pawlowski MUST NOT be fined or jailed for protecting kids from Drag Queens
Carpay noted that while there are limits to free speech, “Canadians have every right to express their views in public places, regardless of the content of the expression.”
He also wrote how a 1992 Supreme Court of Canada decision in R. v. Zundel “explained all communications which convey or attempt to convey meaning are protected by the Charter [of Rights and Freedoms], unless the physical form by which the communication is made (for example, a violent act) excludes protection.”
“The purpose of the Charter’s free expression guarantee is to promote truth, self-fulfillment, and political and social participation. That purpose extends to the protection of minority beliefs which the majority regards as wrong or false,” wrote Carpay.
According to Carpay, Gondek seems to “believe it is wrong or false to oppose drag queen story readings in public libraries.”
“She is entitled to express her views, but not to impose her views on others by effectively banning peaceful public protests through a so-called ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw,” noted Carpay.
There exists a “freedom of expression” which includes the “right” to choose “high-visibility locations to hold up signs or banners, sing or chant, hand out literature, gather signatures on a petition, and have a speaker get up on her soapbox,” continued the lawyer.
“Protests are often held at the locations where injustices (or perceived injustices) are actually occurring,” he added.
Christian pastor Derek Reimer was jailed and charged in early March for protesting a children’s drag queen story hour at a public library in Calgary.
Carpay wrote that the city council’s use of “coercive power to relegate peaceful protesters to obscure locations where they cannot be seen or heard,” amounts to “crushing a fundamental Charter freedom on which our democracy depends.”
“The point of protests is to be seen and heard,” wrote Carpay.
Carpay noted that being forced to stand 100 meters away from high-visibility and high-traffic areas “reduces freedom of expression to near irrelevance.”
“Protecting entrances from obstruction is already taken care of by the Criminal Code, and does not require a bylaw that imposes up to $10,000 in fines and up to a year in jail for peacefully protesting less than the length of four swimming pools away from an entrance,” charged Carpay.
According to Carpay, the Charter’s protection for free speech applies to those at the receiving end of a person speaking out.
“Potential listeners who have the right to hear diverse points of view, and to decide for themselves what is true and false rather than having Mayor Gondek decide on their behalf,” said Carpay.
“Calgary’s ‘Safe and Inclusive Access’ bylaw violates the rights of all Calgarians, speakers and listeners, and attacks diversity of thought and belief.”
Carpay noted that “repressive regimes always take great pains to ensure their subjects are kept ‘safe’ from ideas which the regime believes to be wrong or false.”
“In the past – and still today – those living in communist North Korea, national socialist Germany, theocratic Iran, Putin’s Russia, communist China and many other places have been kept very safe from ideas that the regime dislikes,” wrote Carpay.
Carpay noted that in a “free society,” there is no way everyone can be “safe” from hearing one’s opposing views.
“The ‘safety’ which woke activists on Calgary City Council are promising is attractive to those who support children being exposed to drag queens at public libraries,” wrote Carpay.
“But beware of the erosion of freedom, because the demons of censorship cannot be controlled after their release.”
In addition to Carpay, the Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has also objected to the new bylaw, and has vowed to commence a legal challenge against the “unconstitutional” policy.
SIGN: Nathaniel Pawlowski MUST NOT be fined or jailed for protecting kids from Drag Queens
MORE INFORMATION:
Pastor Artur Pawlowski's son detained in Calgary for preaching against drag show - LifeSiteNews
Canadian constitutional lawyer rips Calgary law banning drag queen story hour protests - LifeSiteNews
What happened, of course, came as no surprise to anybody. Atalanta got beaten. Not as bad as when Fallon Fox—a man identifying as a woman—broke his female opponent’s skull in the ring, but badly nonetheless. LifeSiteNews writer Dorothy McLean, who boxed in her twenties, noted that female fighters are fully aware of what will happen if they step into the ring with men. “I once sparred with a 15-year-old boy who got mad and gave me a nosebleed,” she noted. “I don’t think there’s a female boxer alive who has any illusions about what it means to fight a man in the ring.” Despite that, many are forced by the ideological climate to pretend they have these illusions, and to pretend that the men they are fighting are actually women.
Female athletes are paying the price for gender ideology, a point made powerfully by the Egard Watch Company in this recent ad—seen by some as a response to Bud Light’s recent marketing decision to feature Dylan Mulvaney as a company sponsor:
WOW
What a powerful response to Bud Light and Budweiser
On behalf of real women, THANK YOU @EgardWatchCo!! 👏
pic.twitter.com/jwu8IvsTZU
— Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) April 20, 2023
When it comes to competitive fighting, of course, there is more than merely medals at stake. As we saw with Fallon Fox bashing in the head of his female counterpart, there is real physical danger here. But once again, women are collateral damage for trans activists. They are collateral damage when male sexual predators are locked up with women in female prisons. They are collateral damage when men are permitted into women’s shelters and rape crisis centers. They are collateral damage when men are allowed into female bathrooms and changerooms. But surveying all of this, the trans activists have decided that the safety of women is a small sacrifice to make.
READ: Detransitioners share moving testimony in support of New Hampshire parental rights bill