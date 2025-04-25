Monday’s election might be the most pivotal in Canadian history

Monday is what many are calling, similar to the recent U.S. election, the most crucial election in Canadian history. The evidence for that assessment is overwhelming.

Also, similar to the United States, voters are having to choose between the lesser of two evils, since the only two parties that have a chance of forming a majority are far from being ideal, principled, inspiring alternatives.

For social conservative Canadians, it is a miserable choice, but most consider one of them to be vastly more dangerous than the other.

However, some will be choosing to vote for a principled third-party candidate in their riding.

Others will, undoubtedly, and foolishly and dangerously, choose to stay home and leave the future of Canada up to those who make the effort to get up and vote for the best of the lot.

Dave Partanen is a Canadian who wrote something on Facebook that caught my eye. I received permission from him to reprint his posting on LifeSiteNews. He also told me to tell our readers to compare the party policies of the Liberals and the Conservatives to help them make up their minds as to who to vote for.

Below is what he posted. I am sure you will be able to quickly identify who he is referring to in his long list of complaints about one of the party leaders.

I cannot be easily convinced by Dave Partenen

I cannot be easily convinced that someone who refuses to answer uncomfortable questions isn’t hiding something.

I cannot be easily convinced that someone who has been caught lying multiple times about his past is trustworthy.

I cannot be easily convinced that someone who locks citizens out of public appearances, using his own staff and party staff as stand-in extras, has any intention of listening to anyone.

I cannot be easily convinced that someone who limits their appearances in an abbreviated election campaign isn’t trying to limit negative exposure.

I cannot be easily convinced that someone who has taken credit for others’ work, multiple times, while deflecting accountability and responsibility for his own disasters, especially the last 5+ years of our own economic policies, and the mess left in the U.K., is capable of any degree of integrity.

I cannot be easily convinced that someone with legislative authority to cripple our domestic energy sector, and his stated intentions to do so, while having corporate and personal interests in competing foreign energy sectors isn’t putting his own interests above those of the country and the people he claims to want to lead and protect.

I cannot be easily convinced that someone who DOES have those holdings but claims to be a climate crusader, who would normally abandon those holdings, either believes the climate hysteria so many others seem to, and/or isn’t intentionally using that cloak as deceptive manipulation to part a world of fools from their money.

I cannot be easily convinced that someone with 3 passports, and someone who hasn’t lived in Canada for a decade, has his allegiances here.

I cannot be easily convinced that a high ranking official from the climate and financial wing of the WEF, an organization admitting to wanting to push the green agenda at enormous costs on everyone, and an organization which brags about “infiltrating governments”, has come to save us in ANY way.

I cannot be easily convinced that someone whose party has demonized opposition policies for a decade and is now adopting them during an election campaign has any intention of implementing any of them.

I cannot be easily convinced that someone who wants the biggest military and economic threat to our biggest military and economically to take the driver’s seat in a global financial restructuring, can, in any way, deliver any kind of positive outcomes for us, let alone our other partners.

I cannot AT ALL be convinced that Mark Carney is fit for any kind of public office, let alone the Prime Minister’s Office.

Can YOU??

Now of course LifeSiteNews has written about the many concerning and disappointing policies of Pierre Poilievre and a different long list of complaints about the leader of the Conservative Party could also be assembled from those reports.

Further voting informtion

Conservative Party policies and governing documents can be found here.

The Liberal Party official policies can be found here.

Campaign Life Coalition’s pro-life evaluations of all candidates for all the parties, including the more pro-life alternative parties, can be found here.

All that I can say to all Canadians, is PLEASE get out and vote on MONDAY. If you do not you may well rue the day that you did not play your role on that extraordinary day in the history of Canada to determine its and your future.

