Montreal shooter manifesto reveals why our civilization is doomed without Christ

As with so many mass shooters, Seth Hatfield appears to have manufactured a worldview from disparate sources in an attempt to give ideological coherence to his own personal experiences

(LifeSiteNews) — On June 22, a lone gunman opened fire in Montreal’s Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood. A 34-year-old Montreal police officer, a civilian bystander, and the gunman himself – 25-year-old Seth Hatfield of Lethbridge, Alberta – were killed. Dramatic footage of the gunfight went viral on X, and immediate speculation as to the shooter’s motives began immediately.

It appears that the shooter was targeting the offices of Aylo, the Canadian multinational company that owns Pornhub and other major pornography sites. Police reports note that Hatfield was shooting from the area of a hotel toward the sixth floor of the Aylo building, and several windows were shattered by bullets. His manifesto specifically cites the offices of major porn companies as legitimate targets in a broad-based violent revolution.

Most media outlets declined to publish the shooter’s full 104-page manifesto, choosing to only quote selectively from it. Different journalists chose different aspects of the sprawling, ideologically bizarre document to focus on; the manifesto, however, does not place the shooter in any neat ideological category (and in fact contradicts some of the favored narratives about an “incel” terrorist targeting women).

“His main ideological belief is opposing ‘hypergamy,’ which he blames for creating a social system where most men, he claims, are heinously deprived of female romantic connection,” journalist Michael Tracey noted. “He therefore opposes capitalism, which he views as a primary enabler of hypergamy.”

He praises (what he calls) communist societies such as China, North Korea, and the Soviet Union, in contrast with the ‘West,’ because he claims communist societies are superior at engendering communal structures that facilitate monogamy, wherein the average man has better access to stable female partners. He does recommend reading the works of Marx, Stalin, Robespierre, and other Left-wing revolutionaries.

READ: Canadian police say Muslim ‘call to prayer’ will proceed despite noise concerns

“Hypergamy,” for those unaware of terms in the online gender wars discourse, is the practice of dating (or more crudely, “mating”) with someone above your social status. Dating apps have facilitated hypergamy, with infinite options (swipe left, swipe right) moving the relationship scene from physical communities to online. Hatfield stated in his manifesto that dating apps should be banned.

On one hand, Hatfield frequently sounds right wing, such as his condemnation of mass immigration – but then he goes on to state that “the true origin of the phenomenon of senseless mass immigration into western nations” is not, “as conservatives state, simply a practice enacted by the left alone with the intention of gaining more voters.” Instead, mass immigration is perpetrated by both conservatives and liberals for “the end of furthering the profit of the bourgeois class, through cheap labour and the growth of their industries.”

Here are a few of my other observations about this bizarre manifesto.

He hates Christianity

Hatfield details the various “swindlers” who exploit and prey on men, and strangely, after citing the “alpha male” influencers such as Andrew Tate, he then details the “Christianity Swindlers,” whom he accuses of attracting “the devotion of males through promises of an eternally pleasurable and glorious afterlife” as well as “espousing grand imagery and sentiments about the past, namely the past in which monogamy was still prevalent in the West.” Hatfield insists that this state of affairs (or rather lack thereof) was not due to Christianity, and that these Christians “profit through the donations of their followers.”

He then adds that he has written an entire work, Against Christianity, that he recommends to his readers. Christianity, he emphasizes, is “not a remotely viable solution to things.” Those preaching Christianity, “from all denominations,” are lying to young men by giving them hope while monetizing their despair. Public Christians are one of the primary problems. As I note later, he puts them on his kill list.

He believes that the primary threat men face in our decadent culture is pornography

Hatfield claims that “severe romantic starvation” is driving men to “get severely addicted to pornography” and “develop monstrous perversions.” (He is correct about pornography’s effects; he is incorrect about the driver behind porn addiction, which has corrupted every human category on earth, including those in marriages and romantic relationships.) He claims that pornography is “the closest thing to intimacy” that the average male can experience.

He urges young men to quit watching pornography (as well as video games and sports) in order to be able to “fight back” against the world, and suggests replacing pornography with reading, especially revolutionaries like Stalin and Robespierre, among others. Pornography is thus not merely dangerous because it is immoral (a concept he has little time for), but because it pacifies and destroys men when they should be training for revolution.

He recommends violent revolution

Hatfield gives advice on how to obtain weapons or explosives and lists those he believes are legitimate targets – that is, the “liquidation of Class A elements.” His list highlights his defiance of ideological category, and his Marxist hatred of nearly everyone he considers more privileged than himself.

His kill list includes: the headquarters of real estate or developer brokerages; headquarters and “leading figures” of multinational investment corporations; “influential Zionists” and “the headquarters of all corporations with ties to Zionism”; the offices or conferences of major porn companies; the CEOs of healthcare insurance companies or companies responsible for environmental destruction; “swindlers,” including the aforementioned “Christianity swindlers”; plastic surgeons, and crypto speculators.

The ‘incel violence’ narrative is contradicted by the manifesto

Notably, Hatfield explicitly states that women do not qualify as legitimate targets; nor do the men they choose to date and marry. Plenty of press outlets want to claim that Hatfield is another anti-feminist terrorist, but his own manifesto specifically contradicts this. He prefaces his “kill list” by stating: “Women, though their behaviour can be very hurtful, are generally not at fault for things, nor are most of their male partners. The favoured male, who I have indeed condemned severely in many places, is on average either not a bad person, or not a bad enough person to deserve liquidation.”

In short, Hatfield was not like Marc Lepine, who perpetrated the École Polytechnique massacre and specifically targeted women.

READ: Poilievre has decided to stand up for Canadians sick of LGBT ideology

So what did Hatfield want? Violence – including targeted assassinations of political figures on both Left and Right – is his preference, but for those who do not care for violence, he recommends infiltration of other movements to join the fight to topple the “hypergamy state,” legally or politically. He recommends “Duginism” (the Russian philosopher and “Putin’s brain” who views the West as the source of all evil), communism, “conservative socialism,” and even Islamic theocracy.

As with so many of these mass shooters, Hatfield appears to have manufactured a worldview from disparate sources in an attempt to give ideological coherence to his own personal experiences. He rejected Christianity, chose revolutionary violence, and died a murderer on a Montreal street. Reading his manifesto, the old line came back to me time and again: “The choice before us is clear: it is Christ or chaos.”

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share









