More scientists are supporting a swift recall of the dangerous COVID jabs

Hope for a global redress over harms from COVID vaccination rise as recognition of the jab’s damaging effects becomes unavoidable; however, political support for the ‘Big Lie’ of Operation Warp Speed continues apace.

In wacky Canada, a mayor has had his bank account garnished after he stood up to LGBT activists and refused to pay the $5,000 fine personally assessed against him by the Ontario Human Rights Commission after the elected town council voted not to issue a “Pride Proclamation” or fly the LGBT flag. What? This is extortion. The mayor and the council were elected by the people to represent them – and they did. How does the appointed, leftist Human Rights Commission get any say in this?

If this madness is not stopped there will be no purpose in Canada electing anyone to office because these unelected queer people (their words) are being allowed to overrule democracy. No one elected them to anything. They only represent their personal interests. Where is Pride marcher Premier Doug Ford when the majority of Ontario citizens need his protection from this small minority of self-centered, ideological tyrants?

Also in Canada, we are sad to announce the death of Calgary Bishop Fred Henry. He was a colorful character who used to be known as “Red Fred” for his leftist sensibilities while at the same time standing up for the faith against Church haters. He was solid and perhaps the most outspoken bishop in Canada. He did not beat around the bush or remain silent as most Canadian bishops do. He was once asked at a press conference, “What’s going to happen in Calgary when they decide they’re going to bring in all this LGBT stuff into the Catholic schools?” He responded, “I’ll tell them to go to hell.” I remember him well. He often surprised us.

RFK Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense and a growing number of scientists, health officials, and researchers in the U.S. insist there is plenty of evidence to justify a swift recall of COVID-19 vaccines. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher states the mainstream media’s refusal to seriously report on calls to pull the vaccines from the market has grave implications for public health. It’s “a contributing factor to excess mortality” among global populations. This is very serious and yet this obviously needed action is long overdue. At least 17 million people have been killed by these poisons.

We should thank God for Dr. Peter McCullough and his sidekick John Leake for making it very clear to the American people that the “Big Lie” that Operation Warp Speed helped “save millions of lives” is straight out of the Machiavellian handbook, deceiving the masses on the insulting presumption that they simply cannot handle the truth. We have been battling this massive lie for much too long. Why Trump keeps praising the deadly jabs is incomprehensible.

Related to the above, a federal court last week ordered the FDA to release 1 million pages of documents on the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, despite the agency’s efforts to block their release. These drug giants are being heavily protected by their paid-off legislators while more and more children and adults continue to die or be maimed every day from the dangerous, badly tested injections. This has been going on for too many years now.

Pray for the Syrian Christians this Advent. They are in a horribly dangerous situation now with the CIA, Israel, and Turkey having engineered yet another violent regime change, this time in their nation. These latter three entities have once again trained and armed the most radical and violent ISIS and Al Qaeda-type Islamist militants to oust Assad. The CIA and U.S. State Department did the bidding of Israel to do this dirty, violent work to advance Israel’s expansion goals, as they have done several times in the past.

This bodes very badly for peace and stability in the Middle East. It seemed to suddenly come out of nowhere, likely partly in response to the influence of Russia in Syria and its support for Iran. Ukrainians even took part in this dirty war. Turkey especially betrayed Russia with whom it thought it had a good relationship, and who was on the way to becoming a major member of the BRICS coalition. Erdogan’s name is mud now in Moscow. Frank Wright has another article on LifeSiteNews to further explain what is really going on in this messy situation.

As you can see, large, historic developments are occurring and making sense of this is too much of a challenge for most people. That is our role, and we put our whole heart and soul into this mission for the benefit of you and your family members.

