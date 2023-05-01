Mother Miriam needs your help building a new monastery in Texas

Help Mother Miriam build a new home in Tyler, Texas: LifeFunder
(LifeSiteNews) — If you’re a regular LifeSite reader and listener, you’re likely quite familiar with Mother Miriam. The host of Mother Miriam Live and foundress of the Daughters of Mary, Mother of Israel’s Hope is looking to build a new monastery for her sisters — and she can’t do it without your help.
Mother Miriam explains to me on today’s episode of The John-Henry Westen Show why her order is relocating to the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, led by the faithful Bishop Joseph Strickland, and updates us on the progress in securing a new home there.
Currently living in two double-wide trailers on leased property, Mother is looking to build a new monastery out of two “large structures” on 50 acres of land. The property is worth $3 million, but the seller has generously asked for only $1.2 million.
However, as Mother Miriam explains, she only has one more week to prove to the seller that she can pay all $1.2 million no later than June 23.
As of the taping of this show, she is still around $700,000 short of her goal.
“So many women want to come. We don’t have room for them here,” Mother says. “We live the Rule of Saint Benedict, and we want to teach the faith to families, and we want to reach out to every soul in the world.”
“A thousand eternities will never be enough to thank [God] for what He’s done. So, beloved, if you’re able, if God moves you to move and help us in this, of course you know I’m deeply, deeply, deeply grateful. If you want to and can’t … it’s God’s business to build His kingdom, and if you pray for this and pray for us, I will be tremendously grateful.”
