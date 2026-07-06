MP Jamil Jivani shows courage in telling the truth about ‘pride’

The Conservative MP provoked LGBT activists by asking why Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney posed for pictures at Toronto 'pride' with 'half-naked dudes in pervert costumes while kids are around.'

(LifeSiteNews) — There are many rules in Canadian politics. One of them is this: You must never, ever tell the truth about “pride” festivals.

You can, as federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre did, politely decline attendance. Even that, as I noted last week, sent LGBT activists into conniptions. But you cannot point out that these LGBT events are marked by public adult nudity, men in sexual fetish gear, and other scenes of deliberate debauchery — all with children in attendance.

Thus, when MP Jamil Jivani did so recently, it took actual courage. On June 29, I posted a photo of Prime Minister Mark Carney at Toronto “pride” with a nearly nude man wearing a leather puppy outfit. Jamil Jivani reposted it with his own comment: “We should never accept a political culture in which politicians have to answer questions about NOT attending events like this. Those who attend should be the ones answering questions.”

We should never accept a political culture in which politicians have to answer questions about NOT attending events like this. Those who attend should be the ones answering questions. https://t.co/gedY6RpPnt — Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) June 29, 2026



The post, predictably, went viral. LGBT activists and their political allies erupted like a flock of hens being hit by buckets water. Notably, however, virtually every single one of the respondents deliberately missed the point. Pollster Bruce Anderson wondered innocently how anyone could object to “events like these,” without noting that “events like these” are, by any definition, public sexual exhibitionism — regardless of the sexual preferences of those engaging in said public sexual exhibitionism.

Jivani, to his credit, doubled down, posting a video and a petition with the question: “Why is Carney taking pictures with half-naked dudes in pervert costumes while kids are around?”

Why is Carney taking pictures with half-naked dudes in pervert costumes while kids are around? He should explain himself. Sign here if you agree: https://t.co/qFwX8q2mc7 pic.twitter.com/W8r10tvP9a — Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) June 30, 2026



Indeed, that is the relevant question here. To read the responses to Jivani’s observation of objective reality as it played out on Toronto streets would be to assume that the event in question was actually a family-friendly outing with fully dressed people not exposing their proclivities and their privates, which it was not. Most instead accused Jivani of dog-whistling, which, all things considered, is a good example of barking up the wrong tree.

At this point, Senator Charles Adler (lol) weighed in, reposting Jivani’s video with a comment that will reduce any serious person into gales of laughter: “Know what’s perverse? Committing naked aggression against equality on Canada Day. You’re raging because Canada’s PM celebrates Pride. Your leader won’t. The arc of Canadian history bends toward equality. Your bud JD Vance won’t tell you that. But most Canadians will.”

If Adler had not been rendered apoplectic by Jivani’s decision to point out that the emperors of Canadian culture were not, in fact, wearing any clothes, he might have rethought the phrase “naked aggression.” Heh. But I suspect that if Canadians were polled with a question asking something along the lines of “Which would you define as ‘perverse’? Wearing sexual fetish gear and nothing else in front of children or objecting to that?”, Adler’s faith in the Canadian people might be shaken. I’ll bet Bruce Anderson won’t be polling that question anytime soon, and it isn’t hard to figure out why

Adler’s comment was also a neat microcosm. Defenders of these events are never specific in their defenses. It’s always about “pride” or “equality,” as if it wouldn’t be just as bad to have heterosexual people in BDSM gear in public in front of children. Folks like Adler support these displays, but they don’t want to defend them in detail because “I love equality” sounds a lot better than “I support half-naked men in leather dog gear in front of kids.” I’m sure he’ll call that dog-whistling. Irony was never his strong suit.

Speaking of irony, on July 4, Jivani fired back again with a video detailing the onslaught of racism and personal insult that he received after condemning Carney’s promotion of, in his words, “Liberal degeneracy.” He noted that Liberals don’t want to defend the “disgusting” specifics, and so instead, Canada’s arbiters of tolerance did this instead:

I called out Mark Carney for promoting Liberal degeneracy. Unsurprisingly, Liberals responded with SHOCKING RACISM.https://t.co/mwhxtZpIoq pic.twitter.com/NmvKKxxlfZ — Jamil Jivani (@jamiljivani) July 4, 2026



The pivot from “you’re a homophobe!” to racist insults happens just like that. This isn’t about tolerance. This is about attempting to viciously shout down someone who just pointed out the obvious — something that MPs are not supposed to say. I wonder what might happen if more politicians did the same. Canadians are not as dumb as Charles Adler & Co. seem to think they are.

Follow Jonathon Jonathon’s writings have been translated into more than six languages and in addition to LifeSiteNews, has been published in the National Post, National Review, First Things, The Federalist, The American Conservative, The Stream, the Jewish Independent, the Hamilton Spectator, Reformed Perspective Magazine, and LifeNews, among others. He is a contributing editor to The European Conservative. His insights have been featured on CTV, Global News, and the CBC, as well as over twenty radio stations. He regularly speaks on a variety of social issues at universities, high schools, churches, and other functions in Canada, the United States, and Europe. He is the author of The Culture War, Seeing is Believing: Why Our Culture Must Face the Victims of Abortion, Patriots: The Untold Story of Ireland’s Pro-Life Movement, Prairie Lion: The Life and Times of Ted Byfield, and co-author of A Guide to Discussing Assisted Suicide with Blaise Alleyne. Jonathon serves as the communications director for the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform.

Share









